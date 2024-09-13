Plant Based World Expo Breaks Buyer Record

A notable innovation at Plant Based World was Milkadamia’s “milk leaves” – dried sheets that can be rehydrated with water to create creamy nondairy milk and are packaged in an eco-friendly flat pack.

Plant Based World Expo North America, billed by its organizers as “the leading 100% plant-based trade event” marked its fifth event at the Javits Center in New York City by breaking a record for the number of buyers in attendance, with thousands of attendees at the show, two-thirds of whom having direct purchasing power. The buyers spanned the foodservice, retail, hospitality and distribution sectors. Other attendees included senior executives from major companies, menu planners, product developers, academic researchers and government officials.

As an example of the importance of live events for making business connections, buyers and exhibitors took part in an expanded Hosted Buyer Matchmaking Program during the event, which facilitated 500-plus pre-scheduled meetings in a dedicated area on the expo floor. Retailers and suppliers were matched using retail insights from Chicago-based SPINS, which provides retail consumer insights, analytics and consulting for the natural, organic and specialty products industry.

The show floor provided many examples of global innovation, with participation with exhibitors and products from around the world, including Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, Brazil. One notable innovation was Burr Ridge, Ill.-based Milkadamia’s “milk leaves” – dried sheets that can be rehydrated with water to create creamy nondairy milk. One leaf makes the equivalent of 8 ounces of milk and the product comes in a flat pack featuring 94% less packaging waste and 85% less transportation weight than cartons.

The expo also revealed key industry trends such as an ongoing shift toward whole food-based products that prioritize natural ingredients over creating like-for-like meat analogs. Trends were also discussed widely in the educational program sessions, all of which, for the first time in the event’s history, were open to attendees and exhibitors at the show, with the aim of creating a collaborative atmosphere for various sectors to interact with one another and for learnings to be shared.