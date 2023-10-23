Plant-Based Evolution

OPINION: AHEAD OF WHAT'S NEXT

It may not be the most profound insight to take away from the recent Plant Based World Expo 2023, which was held at New York’s Javits Center this past Sept. 8-9, but the thing that struck me most was how good everything tasted. You might think that would be par for the course at a trade show where exhibitors are bound to bring their standout products for sampling, but I was at the very first Plant Based World Expo, which took place at the same venue in the far-off pre-COVID year of 2019, and back then, items tasting good wasn’t exactly a given.

This time around, I was distinctly impressed by the vastly improved quality of plant-based cheese and jerky — the latter not usually my thing in any incarnation — along with a delicious array of other products, among them satisfying beef, chicken, seafood, pork belly, deli meat and bacon analogs; creamy nondairy butter; indulgent raw desserts; and even flavorful oat-based Key lime pie-flavored soft-serve ice cream. All of this caused me to reflect on how far food technology has advanced in this space in just four short years, and to wonder what we might expect in the next few years.

Beyond the expo floor, the event — which drew more than 3,000 registrants, according to show organizers — offered informative speakers and exclusive networking opportunities. It was my privilege to once more moderate a panel during Plant Based World, this time on merchandising plant-based products at retail, with a stellar group of experts: Erin Harper, director of merchandising-refrigerated foods at Whole Foods Market; Nikki Smith, associate director at the Plant Based Foods Association; Leslie Imber, team lead, natural specialty and new business development at Upfield; and newly minted SPINS CEO Jay Margolis. The lively session attracted an engaged audience that asked thoughtful questions.