Consumers' Push for Protein Reflected Across Grocery Categories

“Consumers are continuing to navigate inflation with their grocery bill and are on the hunt for high-value products,” says Emma Pierce, brand manager for Prairie Fresh Signature. “Pork remains a great option for shoppers, providing exceptional value with the current lower per-pound price compared with other proteins, as well as a culinary canvas that allows for maximum creativity. In addition to consumers shopping for high-value products, they are also continuing to seek hassle-free quality solutions like pre-seasoned proteins to quickly and easily put a wholesome meal on the table.”
Shoppers also continue to flock to poultry as a protein source. According to the National Chicken Council, 84% of consumers say that they’ve prepared a weekday dinner with fresh chicken.
Poultry brands are meeting customer preferences with products that have a protein halo. Tyson Foods recently launched chicken breast sandwiches and sliders containing 23 grams and 19 grams of protein, respectively. Meanwhile, Foster Farms has introduced Bold Bites chicken snacks delivering 15 grams of protein per serving and sold in single-serve pouches.
Although seafood purchases have come off pandemic highs, sales last year were still above pre-COVID levels and opportunities exist for future growth. The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute notes that 82% of consumers prefer seafood that’s wild and sustainably sourced, but they want more information on how to choose seafood.
Seafood brands are helping shoppers up their protein intake with inventive offerings like Blue Circle Foods’ Happy Fish product. With 20 grams of protein per serving, the fish-shaped salmon pieces cook from frozen in eight minutes.
Dairy is another mainstay category for animal-sourced protein. According to the research site Statista, 19% of consumers report taking in more dairy-based protein in the past year.
Some dairy-centric CPGs use protein content as a hook: For instance, the Fairlife brand from The Coca-Cola. Co. offers ultra-filtered milk with 50% more protein than traditional milk. (For more about milk, read "Milk and Juice Fight to Retain Their Healthy Halos")
Within dairy, the yogurt category has higher-protein selections as well. Danone North America’s Oikos Pro yogurt boasts 20 grams of protein per serving, while General Mills’ Ratio Foods, which already has a line of Keto yogurt products, has added a protein cultured dairy snack.
The Alt Vault
The pace of R&D in the plant-based protein arena continues at a good clip. Within this sector, though, there are some ebbs and flows.
For example, the wave of plant-based meat activity may have crested. According to the insights firm Circana, combined sales of refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat alternatives (PBMA) dropped 8.9% from the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023.
Research firm Mintel reported a similar decline. “PBMA sales have slid from their peak in 2020 as consumers abandon the category in favor of less-expensive protein options,” observes Caleb Bryant, associate director of food and drink reports at Mintel. “The category continues to struggle with negative perceptions even among those who follow a reduced-meat diet.”