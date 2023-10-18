Consumers' Push for Protein Reflected Across Grocery Categories

If protein is the building block of the diet, it seems that the market for protein-rich offerings is getting more stacked. Consumers’ push for protein is reflected across grocery categories and in offerings that span dayparts and formats.

According to Innova Market Insights, there was a 10% bump in the combined annual growth rate of new product launches with protein claims from 2017 to 2022. This year’s Food and Health Survey from the International Food Information Council (IFIC) found that for the 52% of Americans who follow a specific eating pattern, a high-protein diet was the most common. IFIC’s survey also revealed that 67% of consumers are trying to eat more protein.

Rick Stein, VP of fresh foods at FMI — The Food Industry Association, says that protein popularity is rooted in different motivators. “Consumers are constantly reminded by health advisors and advocates that the proper amount of protein has great health benefits,” notes Stein. “In addition, protein can curb appetite. Manufactures are now marketing protein in a myriad of products, from health bars, beverages [and] cereals [to] other forms of protein.”

Wild About Protein

The retail meat department remains a destination for protein-seeking shoppers. According to FMI, poultry, beef and pork are tops when it comes to consumer protein preferences.

Red meat remains a protein stalwart as meat sales rose 5.7% last year to hit another record, FMI’s 2023 “Power of Meat” report has found.

Industry suppliers continue to promote the high protein content of meat and introduce new products. Seaboard Foods, for example, recently added a new line of USA Prime pork under its Prairie Fresh brand.