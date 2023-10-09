Quirch Foods Opens Distribution Center to Serve Tennessee and Kentucky

Quirch Foods LLC last week held the grand opening of its latest distribution center, which will service Tennessee and Kentucky. The strategically located facility in Lebanon, Tenn., aims to bolster the distributor’s commitment to superior customer service and timely delivery of fresh and frozen proteins in the region.

“Our new distribution center is a testament to our dedication to providing our valued customers in Tennessee and Kentucky with prompt and reliable access to our wide array of premium food products,” noted Quirch Foods President and CEO Frank Grande. “We are excited about the positive impact this expansion will have on our operational capabilities and, ultimately, our ability to better serve our customers as well as provide solutions to their growing food needs.”

In addition to boosting its distribution capabilities and ensuring efficiency throughout the supply chain, the new 65,000-square-foot facility will create job opportunities in the local community, promoting economic growth and contributing to the area’s prosperity. According to Quirch Foods, “We believe in fostering positive relationships with our neighbors and actively engaging with the communities we serve. This investment represents a significant milestone in our mission to meet the growing demand for our products.”

Coral Gables, Fla.-based Quirch Foods is a food distribution company servicing ethnic, independent and national grocers, along with foodservice and other customers, across the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It operates about 500 refrigerated trucks and more than 2.3 million square feet of combined distribution space through 21 facilities in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Washington, Oklahoma, Oregon and Puerto Rico. Quirch Foods is the exclusive distributor of High River Angus, McKinneys Beef, Panamei Seafood, Diamond Reef Seafood, Kikiriquirch poultry and Mambo Foods, and is a licensed distributor of Certified Angus Beef and Chiquita Brands frozen Tropicals and Fruits.