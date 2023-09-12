KeHE Helps Revolutionize Deductions Management for CPG Brands

To ensure the success of its supplier community, KeHE Distributors LLC is partnering with deductions management platform TrewUp. The strategic alliance will provide supplier partners with an automated solution for managing, analyzing and categorizing trade spend deductions.

TrewUp’s mission to simplify the deductions management process aligns with KeHE’s vision of supporting brands in the natural and organic, specialty, and fresh channels, allowing brands to focus on strategic initiatives rather than tedious administrative tasks.

By automating the process of retrieving, digitizing and categorizing thousands of pages of deduction invoices, TrewUp’s cloud-based platform saves brands significant time and resources, eliminating the need for manual analysis.

“Part of KeHE’s new strategic plan is to focus on partner success. This partnership with TrewUp further reinforces its commitment to the success of new and emerging brands. It’s a synergistic partnership that will equip brands with deeper insights into their deductions, allowing them to spot trends and empowering them to carve a successful trajectory in the market,” said Katie Paul, SVP, merchandising at Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE.

Kyle Barnholt, co-founder and CEO at Boulder, Colo.-based TrewUp, added, “We are thrilled to partner with KeHE, the leading distributor in the natural products industry. This collaboration allows us to further expand our reach and provide a comprehensive solution for managing trade spend effectively. With KeHE’s expertise and TrewUp’s innovative platform, brands can optimize deductions management, control costs and grow sales.”

Earlier in the month, KeHE made another AI-based partnership. It chose Cognira’s PromoAI suite to transform its promotion planning and boost its forecasting capabilities across 16 distribution center networks. The partnership aims to drive improved return on investment, increased margins, better collaboration, lower inventory and minimized spoilage.

KeHE is the largest pure-play distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products, serving more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With 6,800-plus employee-owners, KeHE is a Certified B Corporation.