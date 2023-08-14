KeHE Now Primary Distributor for Affiliated Foods

KeHE Distributors LLC, a North American distributor of fresh, natural and organic, and specialty products, has become the new primary distributor for Affiliated Foods Inc. (AFI). Through the partnership, AFI will have access to KeHE’s national distribution network and high-level technology.

AFI is a leading wholesale distribution cooperative in the South Central region — specifically Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona, Nebraska and Arkansas — serving more than 800 grocery stores, convenience stores and restaurants. To expand its product offerings, Amarillo, Texas-based AFI will access KeHE’s new Dallas distribution center, which features enhanced technology enabling tailored solutions and improved service levels for KeHE partners. The partnership will allow AFI to offer a greater number of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products in the key categories of refrigerated and frozen products.

“Partnering with Affiliated Foods Inc. is an exciting opportunity for KeHE to continue expanding into the South Central region of the U.S.,” said Marc Rosenthal, KeHE’s executive director of business development. “Our team is thrilled to work with AFI as the primary distributor for their natural, organic and specialty needs.”

AFI will have access to KeHE’s curated network of suppliers focusing on ingredient-based specialty products. Additionally, AFI will also be able to tap into KeHE’s high-touch tools that facilitate growth and provide useful insights.

Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE is the largest pure-play distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With more than 5,500 employee-owners, KeHE is a Certified B Corporation.