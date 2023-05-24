KeHE Partners With Major League Soccer Team

As the sport of soccer grows in popularity, thanks to hit streaming programs such as “Ted Lasso” and “Welcome to Wrexham,” Chicagoland-based KeHE Distributors LLC has partnered with its own local soccer franchise.

KeHE’s partnership with the Chicago Fire FC Major League Soccer (MLS) team will feature a Fill the KeHE Truck campaign that will benefit the Chicago Fire Foundation’s P.L.A.Y.S. (Participate, Learn, Achieve, Youth Soccer) Program, which is committed to supporting underprivileged youth through enhancing the academic performance and development of key social and emotional skills of young people through a sports-based curriculum.

As part of the partnership, Sparky, the Chicago Fire mascot, will visit KeHE’s nearby Romeoville, Ill., distribution center for an employee appreciation event on May 25, where Sparky will meet with KeHE employees and tour the facility.

“As a Chicago-based company of great people who work hard every day to help feed communities across the U.S., we are thrilled to be an official partner of Chicago Fire FC,” said Deb Conklin, president and CEO of Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE. “We appreciate and share the Chicago Fire’s commitment to serving and investing in Chicago’s youth and the under-resourced. I speak for all KeHE’s Chicagoland-based employees when I say we look forward to being a bigger part of the mission, energy and passion that is the Chicago Fire community. Go Fire!”

“We are excited to welcome KeHE to the Chicago Fire FC family,” said Chicago Fire FC President of Business Operations Dave Baldwin. “KeHE’s commitment to serving communities and investing in our youth aligns with our mission as an organization. We look forward to a successful partnership with KeHE as we work together to strengthen our community.”

A Certified B Corporation with more than 6,800 employee-owners, KeHE is the largest distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America.