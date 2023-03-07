KeHE Partners With WeStock

KeHE Distributors, one of the largest natural, organic, specialty, and fresh product distributors in North America, has revealed a partnership with WeStock to bring first-party consumer data into the conversation when it comes to its product foraging, curation and assortment decisions.

By partnering with WeStock, which helps brands identify where their online audience wants to see them carried, KeHE and its retail partners will discover new products to carry based on a brand’s consumer demand and empower their current suppliers to push their online customers in-store.

WeStock works with more than 700 brands, including Avaline, Chomps, Utz and Athletic Brewing, to help them grow their retail sales through first-party data.

The partnership will enable brands that use WeStock to be easily discovered by KeHE and KeHE’s retail partners. The more consumer demand a brand has in a region or at a retailer, the more likely the brand is to be discovered and carried by KeHE.

“We are excited to announce this first-to-market partnership, which allows brands already in KeHE to maximize their distribution and increase velocities by leveraging WeStock data. This level of consumer transparency empowers brands to actively engage their online audience to shop their brand in retail, allowing KeHE to move products more efficiently through our distribution centers and increase sales for brands and retail partners,” said Katie Paul, SVP of merchandising at Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE.

Since WeStock has the preferred store and contact information for each consumer captured, consumers can be notified and rewarded when products they request become available nearby.

“KeHE is a dream partner for WeStock. Our goal from day one was to make consumer data more accessible and actionable. This partnership with KeHE will fast- track our efforts and help thousands of brands achieve retail success,” said Cameron McCarthy, co-founder and CEO of Fort Lee, N.J.-based WeStock.

KeHE and WeStock will continue to grow their partnership over the coming months.

Employee-owned KeHE provides products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. The Certified B Corporation has more than 6,800 employees.