KeHE Set to Open Its Largest Distribution Center in Dallas

KeHE Distributors continues to expand its network of facilities across the country, opening its latest and largest distribution center in Dallas on Oct. 5. A grand opening will take place that day, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and site tours.

Spanning nearly 1 million square feet, the new distribution center was built with several high-tech features, including robotics and automated systems that improve selection accuracy. Sustainability was part of the design and construction, too, with an improved batch pick setup that reduces emissions and energy demand. Reflecting strong demand for chilled and frozen natural foods, the Dallas facility includes a 210,000-square-foot freezer, complete with a climate-controlled ice cream room.

“Dallas is the perfect location for this facility due to its prime location that will allow us to expand upon existing as well as new clients,” said Era Vaughn, VP of operations at KeHE. “Additionally, the size and technology improvement in this distribution center will allow us to provide an expanded assortment of items and improved level of service that our retailers expect and deserve.”

According to KeHE, the latest center will contribute to the economic growth of the thriving DFW area. “I am pleased to welcome KeHE to Dallas and District 8,” said Councilmember Tennell Akins. “This project creates over 500 new good-paying jobs for our community, and we look forward to partnering with KeHE as they grow their business in Dallas.”

The unveiling of the Texas facility comes just weeks after the re-opening of a recently-expanded KeHe distribution center in Aurora, Colo. Serving regional independent retailers, that facility added 124,000 square feet across all temperature zones. In late 2021, KeHE began operating a new half-million square foot warehouse in Goodyear, Ariz.

Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE is the largest pure-play distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. A Certified B Corporation, the company has more than 6,800 employees.