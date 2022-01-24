KeHE Distributors’ Summer Show Goes Virtual

KeHE Distributors LLC is shifting its food and beverage industry marketplace event, the 2022 Summer Show, to a virtual format.

The show (previously scheduled to take place in New Orleans, La., on Feb. 2) will be hosted online via the KeHE Connect platform from Jan. 26 through Feb. 11.

“With the current surge of COVID-19 cases, and reports of increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, the current state of COVID-19 has made it exceptionally challenging to host our in-person food sampling show without risking the safety of our attendees,” stated Ari Goldsmith, VP of marketing and digital media at KeHE.

Other events that will take place during the 2022 KeHE Summer Show include:

Next Generation Innovation Faceoff: Exclusively on the KeHE Connect platform, brands will pitch their items to the KeHE Category Management team for the opportunity to receive a spot in KeHE’s distribution.

On Trend Awards: KeHE will recognize 17 brands for their ingredients, innovation, taste, promotions, packaging, people and purpose.

Summer Trends Webinar: Attendees are invited to join KeHE experts in discussing the upcoming trend predictions for the summer buying months of May, June and July.

As part of KeHE’s dedication to serve to make lives better, the company has teamed up with several organizations to raise critical funds for the 2022 Boulder Colorado Wildfires, DeWanna’s Closet, Eight Days of Hope, and Hope for Life Rwanda throughout the 2022 KeHE Summer Show.

Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE is the largest pure-play distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. A Certified B Corporation, the company has more than 5,500 employee-owners.