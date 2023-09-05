KeHE Adopts AI-Powered Promotion-Planning Solution

KeHE Distributors LLC has chosen Cognira’s PromoAI suite to transform its promotion planning and boost its forecasting capabilities across 16 distribution center networks. The partnership aims to drive improved return on investment, increased margins, better collaboration, lower inventory and minimized spoilage.

“We’re delighted to partner with KeHE,” said Dr. Hatem Sellami, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based Cognira. “KeHE’s choice of our promotion solution underscores our position as a leader in the industry. We eagerly anticipate the opportunities that lie ahead in this partnership and look forward to seeing the achievements we will make together.”

KeHE previously depended on legacy systems, cumbersome spreadsheets and fragmented email communications for its promotion planning and forecasting, so it was critical for the company to deploy a solution that could streamline the promotion-planning workflow while delivering the most accurate promotional forecasts.

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Cognira, a company renowned for its top-tier talent and outstanding solutions,” said Raj Govindarajan, KeHE’s executive director, supply chain. “Our partnership will revolutionize our promotional forecasting and planning as we leverage Cognira’s expertise. With its advanced AI/ML technology, we can now enhance our service level and optimize critical KPIs like inventory and spoils during promotions, benefiting our extensive customer base of around 30,000 retail stores. This collaboration fills us with tremendous excitement as we embark on a transformative journey together with Cognira.”

Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE is the largest pure-play distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products, serving more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With 6,800-plus employee-owners, KeHE is a Certified B Corporation.