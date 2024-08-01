Nature’s Fynd Dairy-Free Fy Yogurt

Nature’s Fynd, a food company making meat and dairy alternatives with Fy, a nutritional fungi protein, has created the world’s first dairy-free, fungi-based yogurt. A category first that’s available only in the refrigerated section of Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, the product uses sustainable Fy as its base instead of cow milk, nuts, oats, coconut milk or soy. The product line comes in three flavors – strawberry, peach and vanilla – each offering a thick and creamy consistency without the grittiness often found in high-protein and plant-based yogurts. On the nutrition front, meanwhile, it provides 8 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber per serving, and is made with live and active cultures, with no artificial flavors or preservatives. The peach and strawberry yogurts contain only 8 grams of total sugar, and the vanilla yogurt has 9 grams. In addition to being animal-free, the yogurt features no nuts, soy or gluten, making it an allergy-friendly choice. Retailing for a suggested $2.29 per single-serve 5.3-ounce cup, Fy Yogurt is the third product line in the brand’s retail portfolio, which also includes Dairy-Free Cream Cheese and Meatless Fy Breakfast Patties. Nature’s Fynd grows Fy protein from fungi with origins in Yellowstone National Park via the company’s fermentation process. At scale, Fy uses a fraction of land and water while emitting fewer greenhouse gases than traditional agriculture, according to the brand.