Introduced earlier this year at Expo West, egglife Power Pasta from Egglife Foods Inc. is a high-protein, low-carb pasta made with eggs instead of flour. It boasts twice as much protein and 90% less carbs than traditional fresh pasta. The pasta is ready to eat in just three minutes, with no boiling water required – all home cooks need to do is warm up their favorite sauce, toss in egglife Power Pasta and dig in, with no carb crash. Available in four versatile flavors – Original, Roasted Garlic, Sundried Tomato and Spicy Chili – the product enables consumers to reinvent their favorite pasta dishes across a diverse range of cuisines. Each variety features 18 grams or more protein and fewer than 5 grams of carbs, and the line is also gluten- and dairy-free, keto, Paleo, and blood sugar-friendly. A 9-ounce box of any variety, providing three servings, has a suggested retail price of $8.99.