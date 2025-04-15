Iconic bread brand Sara Lee Bread has now introduced the Sara Lee Half Loaf line, which gives smaller households and busy families with varied tastes the freshness they want and the confidence to explore different flavors without having to buy a full loaf. The convenient, portion-controlled line comes in three varieties: White, ideal for making sandwiches, as well as a good source of vitamins A, D and E; slightly sweet Honey Butter, for those craving a little extra flavor; and hearty, wholesome 9 Grain. Sara Lee Bread Half Loaves are now available in the bread aisle of Walmart and other major food retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $2.49 per 12-ounce package. Sara Lee is a brand of Bimbo Bakeries USA.