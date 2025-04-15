Pacific Foods has introduced four additional products — three organic soups and a slow-simmered bone broth — created to bring bold, nourishing flavor to consumers’ bowls and mugs. Made with USDA Organic, non-GMO and gluten-free ingredients, these latest offerings are vibrant, zesty Organic Spicy Garden Tomato Soup (retailing for a suggested $3.99 per 32-ounce carton), made with Regenerative Organic Certified tomato paste, red jalapeño peppers, chili pepper extract and organic vegetables; rich, versatile Organic Condensed Tomato Soup (retailing for a suggested $2.62 per 10.75-ounce can), a classic reimagined with Regenerative Organic Certified tomato paste and sea salt; sweet and savory Organic Butternut Squash with Cinnamon and Nutmeg Soup (retailing for a suggested $3.99 per 32-ounce carton), featuring fall-harvested butternut squash, real cream and warm spices; and protein-packed Organic Chicken Bone Broth with Ginger, Turmeric & Black Pepper (retailing for a suggested $5.58 per 32-ounce carton), a slow-simmered broth crafted with organic chicken bones, vegetables, and infused with spices. Available exclusively at Amazon and Whole Foods Market, the soups and broth serve as easy additions to meals or as flavorful recipe starters.