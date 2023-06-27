Impossible Foods is upping the ante on its plant-based beef portfolio with the Impossible Indulgent Burger — a more premium version of the original Impossible Burger patty made from a recipe that the company describes as juicier and meatier. Each third-pound restaurant-style patty also shrinks less than beef burgers on the grill or stovetop. Additionally, like all Impossible Burger products, Impossible Indulgent Burger Patties are excellent sources of protein and include 0 milligrams of cholesterol, as well as containing no animal hormones or animal antibiotics. Further, their production entails a fraction of the land use, water consumption and greenhouse-gas emissions used to produce animal beef, according to the company. Following its debut at cult favorite burger purveyors Bareburger and Monty’s Good Burger, with more restaurants to come, the Impossible Indulgent Burger will be available at select retailers this summer, and eventually nationwide. The suggested retail price is $8.99 for a 10.66-ounce 2-pack.