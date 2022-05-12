Voyage Foods Peanut-Free Spread

Voyage Foods, a company that recreates foods facing a range of environmental challenges using food science, proprietary technology, and natural ingredients, has launched its Peanut-Free Spread at retail stores nationwide. Made with upcycled grape seed, resulting in less food waste, the roasted-seed spread offers the same rich flavor that people expect from traditional peanut butter, only without the nuts. With food allergies on the rise and 85 million Americans actively avoiding the top nine allergens in the foods they buy, Voyage’s Peanut-Free Spread enables consumers to safely and affordably enjoy the taste they know and love. Additionally, the product offers a good source of protein and more essential nutrients like calcium, iron, potassium, and vitamins D and E, as well as being gluten-free, vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified. Voyage’s spread has debuted on shelves at 350-plus Sprouts Farmers Market locations at an introductory price of $3.99 per 16-ounce jar, and at other retailers starting at $4.99. The company’s other platforms include Cocoa-Free Chocolate and Bean-Free Coffee.