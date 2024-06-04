SPINS Acquires The Data Council

The Data Council’s content capture, management and syndication capabilities, added to SPINS’ product intelligence and attribution engine, will offer retailers and their partners a verified single source of truth for product information and digital assets.

SPINS, a provider of wellness-focused data and intelligence for the natural product industry, has acquired The Data Council, a content management platform combining e-commerce and marketing in the CPG industry. Together, SPINS and The Data Council aim to enable easier, more efficient and more intelligent interactions across the natural product ecosystem, and they intend to ramp up both innovation and access to a growing number of brands and products.

Beyond workflow and logistics management, retailers will be able to take advantage of a more complete content management ecosystem connected to intelligence on trends, innovation and consumer preferences, enabling users to deliver a better shopper experience across e-commerce and physical stores.

“A smarter, smoother content management process is essential to helping bring natural products to customers; better assets, more detailed information and integration into analytics is the only way to grow in our increasingly omnichannel world,” noted Jay Margolis, CEO of Chicago-based SPINS. “We are proud to bring our collective capabilities together and are excited about the opportunity to drive the natural product industry forward.”

The acquisition will also provide critical benefits for brands looking to raise their presence in the natural product industry and streamline their product information management (PIM) and digital asset management (DAM) requirements.

“The Data Council has always been relentlessly focused on building out the most complete and most efficient content management system for our industry,” said John Kocher, president of The Data Council, which is based in Irvine, Calif. “We are thrilled to join forces with SPINS to serve brands and strengthen their connection with the endpoints that matter. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

The deal extends a longstanding partnership between the two entities. “This is a natural and welcome step forward for SPINS as we continue to seek out new ways to make it easier for our customers and partners to connect, communicate and grow,” added Margolis.

The Data Council was acquired from Advantage Solutions Inc., a Clayton, Mo.-based provider of sales and marketing services to CPG companies and retailers.