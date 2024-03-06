Plant Based World Expo Teams With SPINS

The new partnership of Plant Based World Expo and SPINS will aim to increase the distribution and availability of plant-based products.

Plant Based World Expo, the global plant-based trade show for retail and foodservice, has partnered with SPINS, a provider of wellness-focused data and insights for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, for the expo’s upcoming North America event in September.

The two-day trade show will be the fifth gathering of plant-based product makers and food and beverage professionals. Among the companies already set to attend are Conagra Foodservice, presenting Gardein and Birds Eye brands, and Oatly, the oat-based beverage brand.

New this year, Plant Based World Expo will collaborate closely with SPINS on the Hosted Buyer Program, a matchmaking program with face-to-face meetings that occur during the event. Using insights from SPINS and marketplace gap analysis, the program will connect retail buyers with exhibitors, backed by real-time data. The program is exclusive to suppliers exhibiting at the event, with no additional cost to take part. It also includes buyers from commercial and noncommercial foodservice, giving suppliers the chance to diversify their distribution channels.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Plant Based World Expo to facilitate informed connections between product manufacturers and discerning buyers,” said Jay Margolis, CEO of Chicago-based SPINS. “For over two decades, SPINS has been proud to support innovation and foster growth across the plant-based industry. Our data, insights and expertise has helped bring so many great brands to the table, and we are excited to work with Plant Based World Expo to support the next generation of companies and products.”

The partnership — the first of its kind for Plant Based World Expo — will aim to build to increase the distribution and availability of plant-based products.

“SPINS are recognized for leading retail insights, utilizing real-time data to help businesses identify opportunities for growth,” noted Plant Based World General Manager Jonathan Morley. “That’s why they are the ideal partner for our event, which specializes in bringing buyers and suppliers together to build relationships. Through their data, we can optimize matchmaking between our exhibitors and industry buyers in the Hosted Buyer Program, creating greater value for all.”

As well as the Hosted Buyer Program, SPINS will present unique insights from the latest retail data in the Plant Based World Expo conference program, which for the first time, will be accessible to all attendees. Topics and speakers will be revealed later this year.

Plant Based World Expo North America will take place at the Javits Center, in New York, Sept. 11-12. The show is produced by Fairfield, Conn.-based JD Events LLC.