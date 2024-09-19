EXCLUSIVE: Inside Walmart’s Open Call

PG: You help fulfill the American Dream.

JF: We have to be thoughtful, too, about it. When we talk to suppliers, we want to make sure why customers will love it, why the item is great. And if our merchants choose to give someone a golden ticket and put them on the path to being at Walmart, we want the suppliers to be realistic on what and how they can do that. If they grow with us, we end up becoming better because they are becoming better.

PG: How has this program evolved?

JF: The fact that this program has made it 11 years is impressive. Our teams have done a lot of work on opening the doors as wide as we can. This is an open call – people can apply to come to the competition and we go through a vetting process to make sure that we are getting the right partners in their journey.

Every year, we work to make sure that when suppliers come to our event that there is something they are leaving with – that they’ve learned something about merchandising, about Walmart – and that they have feedback that is valuable to them.

We started food-heavy in the early days and the food category is still massive, but beyond it, we have more items in general merchandise, health and other consumables. This year we have added an export program, where suppliers can sell items that could work in Walmart Canada or Walmart Mexico.

PG: What are some other elements of this initiative that are unique?

JF: We have a fly-in event in Washington, D.C. This year, 13 suppliers came with us, 12 of whom were previous gold ticket winners. We host them in our office and have different events for them. We had a Congressman, for example, talk to them about the importance of American-made products, and we also bring them to Capitol Hill. They get to meet their state reps and talk to them about Open Call and how they work with Walmart. We want the representatives to know that they have a success story in their district.

Also, at Open Call event in September, we bring past golden ticket winners in and do things like fireside chats and a parking lot event, where the past winners who are now suppliers provide samples and talk to current entrepreneurs in the pitch competition. There is a lot of pride in that group of golden ticket winners – they support each other and are really helpful in telling the story.

PG: This is also a great opportunity to highlight domestically-made offerings.

JF: We know that 85% of our customers want U.S.-made goods in our store. We try to make sure than two-thirds of our spend in the U.S. is on items that are made here and are trying to facilitate more suppliers and more items, going back to being customer-centric.

