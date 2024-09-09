 Skip to main content

Wakefern Looking for Up-and-Coming Brands

Co-op hosts supplier summit to identify, support local vendors
Lynn Petrak
ShopRite Bowl & Basket
Past supplier summit winners have added their products to Wakefern's private label Bowl & Basket and Wholesome Pantry lines.

Supplier summits and incubator programs are becoming an increasingly important and visible way to create a diverse network of vendors. One of the latest examples comes from Wakefern Food Corp., which is inviting local suppliers to showcase their offerings through an online event.

The retailer-owned cooperative opened up applications for its Total Store Local Supplier Summit on Sept. 9. Over the next two weeks, interested food entrepreneurs can submit an application through a RangeMe application link

Following a review process, a Wakefern team will narrow the field to 10 finalists, who will then pitch their products in person to the selection committee. The summit is open to producers across grocery banners, as long as they are located within the company’s service area. Applicants are encouraged to share their brand or product’s origin story in their entry.

“We are excited to reach out to a variety of suppliers, entrepreneurs and small businesses as we look to discover the next great products for our stores. Wakefern is focused on finding local makers and producers in states where our members’ stores are located. Wakefern members live and work in the communities where their stores operate, and we always think it’s important to seek local suppliers who are part of the community,” said Darren Caudill, Wakefern’s chief sales officer.

Winning brands will be announced in November. The chosen vendors will be given a one-year minimum placement of their products at ShopRite stores and, potentially, other Wakefern banners.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

