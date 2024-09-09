Wakefern Looking for Up-and-Coming Brands

Supplier summits and incubator programs are becoming an increasingly important and visible way to create a diverse network of vendors. One of the latest examples comes from Wakefern Food Corp., which is inviting local suppliers to showcase their offerings through an online event.

The retailer-owned cooperative opened up applications for its Total Store Local Supplier Summit on Sept. 9. Over the next two weeks, interested food entrepreneurs can submit an application through a RangeMe application link.

Following a review process, a Wakefern team will narrow the field to 10 finalists, who will then pitch their products in person to the selection committee. The summit is open to producers across grocery banners, as long as they are located within the company’s service area. Applicants are encouraged to share their brand or product’s origin story in their entry.