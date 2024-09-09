Wakefern Looking for Up-and-Coming Brands
“We are excited to reach out to a variety of suppliers, entrepreneurs and small businesses as we look to discover the next great products for our stores. Wakefern is focused on finding local makers and producers in states where our members’ stores are located. Wakefern members live and work in the communities where their stores operate, and we always think it’s important to seek local suppliers who are part of the community,” said Darren Caudill, Wakefern’s chief sales officer.
Winning brands will be announced in November. The chosen vendors will be given a one-year minimum placement of their products at ShopRite stores and, potentially, other Wakefern banners.
Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.