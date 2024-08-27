 Skip to main content

Whole Foods Market Chooses 10 Brands for Accelerator Program

Applications for this year’s cohort up 60% as brands and grocer seek to bolster diverse offerings
Lynn Petrak
WFM acclerator
Whole Foods Market cultivates diverse suppliers through its Local and Emerging Accelerator Program (LEAP).

Whole Foods Market, which has long prided itself on finding and carrying local products, announced the latest participants in its Local and Emerging Accelerator Program (LEAP). The 2024 class includes 10 brands that are not yet available at Whole Foods stores but show great promise for a mutually beneficial relationship. 

The chosen brands are Aahana’sBowlcutDate Better SnacksEdenesqueFreezcakeGeemMaté PartySam + LeoSibeiho and Tuyyo Foods. Following a 12-week program, the vendors’ products will be considered for inclusion on store shelves in their own markets. 

The competition was tough this year, as the retailer’s team reviewed more than 1,600 submissions. According to Whole Foods, that is a 60% increase in the number of applications in 2023 and reflect a spirit of food entrepreneurship.

“Our Local and Emerging Brands team is thrilled to have selected a mix of diverse founders and products from various backgrounds for this year’s Early Growth program track,” said Alyssa Vescio, SVP of merchandising at Whole Foods Market and a featured speaker at Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Grocery Impact event in Orlando, Fla in November. “Connecting with new brands and business owners who are hungry to grow allows our team to diversify product selection in stores, support small businesses, and stay committed to our local communities. We look forward to seeing these 10 brands strive for continued growth and carve their path to success through Whole Foods Market’s mentorship.”

[PODCAST: Whole Foods Merchandises With Purpose]

Participating suppliers may also qualify for a $25,000 equity investment from a donor-advised fund overseen by the Austin Community Foundation, with the funds supporting the Whole Foods Market Foundation through the work of Whole Cities, Whole Kids and Whole Planet.

The Austin, Texas-based grocer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century. PG also named Whole Foods one of its 2024 Top 10 Sustainable Grocers

