Whole Foods Market Chooses 10 Brands for Accelerator Program
“Our Local and Emerging Brands team is thrilled to have selected a mix of diverse founders and products from various backgrounds for this year’s Early Growth program track,” said Alyssa Vescio, SVP of merchandising at Whole Foods Market and a featured speaker at Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Grocery Impact event in Orlando, Fla in November. “Connecting with new brands and business owners who are hungry to grow allows our team to diversify product selection in stores, support small businesses, and stay committed to our local communities. We look forward to seeing these 10 brands strive for continued growth and carve their path to success through Whole Foods Market’s mentorship.”
Participating suppliers may also qualify for a $25,000 equity investment from a donor-advised fund overseen by the Austin Community Foundation, with the funds supporting the Whole Foods Market Foundation through the work of Whole Cities, Whole Kids and Whole Planet.
The Austin, Texas-based grocer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century. PG also named Whole Foods one of its 2024 Top 10 Sustainable Grocers.