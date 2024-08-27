Whole Foods Market Chooses 10 Brands for Accelerator Program

Whole Foods Market, which has long prided itself on finding and carrying local products, announced the latest participants in its Local and Emerging Accelerator Program (LEAP). The 2024 class includes 10 brands that are not yet available at Whole Foods stores but show great promise for a mutually beneficial relationship.

The chosen brands are Aahana’sBowlcut, Date Better Snacks, Edenesque, Freezcake, Geem, Maté Party, Sam + Leo, Sibeiho and Tuyyo Foods. Following a 12-week program, the vendors’ products will be considered for inclusion on store shelves in their own markets.

The competition was tough this year, as the retailer’s team reviewed more than 1,600 submissions. According to Whole Foods, that is a 60% increase in the number of applications in 2023 and reflect a spirit of food entrepreneurship.