UNFI Highlights Winter, Holiday Selling Season Offerings at Show

On the heels of a similar event in Uncasville, Conn., this past June, United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has concluded another successful 2024 Winter and Holiday Selling Show in Minneapolis, where it spotlighted a wide range of innovative products, programs and services developed to help food retailers increase profitable growth during the upcoming holiday season.

During the Aug. 5-7 event, nearly 2,100 customers visited more than 800 exhibitors, with 1,500 brands featured, and attendees could experience UNFI’s portfolio of differentiated and competitively priced products and value-added services. The show also featured 50 suppliers from the company’s New Product and Diverse Supplier showcases, as well as more than 70 suppliers offering show-exclusive Monster Buys on 1,700-plus products.

