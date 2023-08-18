Top Women in Grocery Video: Merchandising With Purpose

Progressive Grocer talks with Alyssa Vescio, SVP of merchandising, center store, at Whole Foods Market, to learn what sets this grocer apart from a merchandising perspective. Alyssa discusses the importance of being a macrotrend setter and explains what exactly is a Whole Foods forager. She delves into Whole Foods’ close partnership with suppliers, touching on its loans for small-scale suppliers and its two tracks of the Local and Emerging Accelerator Program (LEAP).

Along with sharing Whole Foods’ “growing with purpose” mission, Alyssa also dishes on some exciting initiatives in the food retailer's pipeline.

