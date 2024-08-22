Walmart, The Produce Moms Collaborate on Co-Branded Campaign

“Incorporating The Produce Moms into our back-to-school campaign was a no brainer,” said Evan Gaetano, manager of site merchandising-grocery e-commerce at Walmart. “Lori and TPM stand for accessibility to fruits and vegetables, aligning with Walmart’s mission of helping consumers save money while accessing what they need to live better.”

U.S. consumers can view and purchase TPM-approved products via Walmart.com and the Walmart app. Among the featured brands are TPM partners NatureSweet, Wada Farms, CrunchPak, Sage Fruit (Cosmic Crisp Apples), Duda Farms Fresh Foods, Naturipe Farms, and Envy Apples. Many of the fresh products are packaged and easy to include in a lunch box or bag.

“One of the ways TPM promotes our mission of getting fruits and vegetables on every table is by encouraging our audience to always make fruits and vegetables available to children when food is being served,” added Taylor. “This campaign supports that by promoting convenient and fun products for parents to include for their kids.”

Based in Indianapolis, The Produce Moms is a consumer brand and certified B Corporation whose mission is to put more fruits and vegetables on every table. Through its platforms and produce supplier partnerships, The Produce Moms educates consumers on the benefits of eating fresh produce, the growing process, and how to select, store and serve fruits and vegetables.

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.