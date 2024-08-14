 Skip to main content

Schnucks Picks 10 Diverse-Owned Companies for Business Accelerator

Program provides education, resources and access to grocer’s customers
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Schnucks’ Remodeled Missouri Store Touts Fresh Choices Concept
The companies in Schnucks's diverse-owned business accelerator will receive an in-store product trial at select grocery stores in 2025.

After launching the program earlier this year, Schnuck Markets Inc. has revealed the first 10 companies accepted into Schnucks Springboard – a business accelerator designed to provide education, resources and access for diverse-owned businesses. Companies will receive business development classes at Schnucks’ St. Louis headquarters, networking opportunities, $5,000 of equity-free funding and, if they meet food safety, insurance and certification requirements, an in-store product trial at select Schnucks stores in 2025.

The 10 companies are:

  • Bella’s Pet Products
  • D.R.E.A.M. Pet Food
  • Hugo Coffee Roasters
  • Mickey’s Popcorn
  • MOTASTE
  • Phathead BBQ Sauce
  • Pop Pop Hurray
  • Sandwich Goat Seasonings
  • Show Me the World
  • YÜJ Granola
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

These businesses were selected in partnership with the Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council based on their business stability, incremental sales opportunity, strategic vision and corporate responsibility.

“Using our resources and relationships, we honor our responsibility to strive for equity for not only our teammates and customers, but also for our many diverse-owned suppliers,” said Adrian Moore, senior director of merchandising enablement and supplier diversity at Schnucks. “We look forward to working with the proprietors of these companies and to providing the inside knowledge and tools that can help them take their products and sales to the next level.”

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds