Schnucks Picks 10 Diverse-Owned Companies for Business Accelerator

These businesses were selected in partnership with the Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council based on their business stability, incremental sales opportunity, strategic vision and corporate responsibility.

“Using our resources and relationships, we honor our responsibility to strive for equity for not only our teammates and customers, but also for our many diverse-owned suppliers,” said Adrian Moore, senior director of merchandising enablement and supplier diversity at Schnucks. “We look forward to working with the proprietors of these companies and to providing the inside knowledge and tools that can help them take their products and sales to the next level.”

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer.