Schnucks to Give Diverse-Owned Suppliers a Boost

Schnuck Markets Inc., in partnership with Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council (MSDC), is launching Schnucks Springboard, a diverse-owned business accelerator to provide education, resources and access to local diverse-owned businesses.

“Schnucks Springboard is our effort to reflect the communities we serve, to promote opportunity and innovation, and to stimulate our economy,” said Adrian Moore, senior director of merchandising enablement and supplier diversity at Schnucks. “By aligning with diverse suppliers, we are not only strengthening both our business and our communities, we are also enhancing product offerings for our customers and bolstering our ability to do business in an ever-changing environment.”

“Diverse-owned“ is defined as at least 51% owned, operated and managed by a U.S. citizen or legal U.S. resident that is a member of one or more of the following groups: woman, disabled, Black American, Asian American/Pacific Islander, Native American, Hispanic American, LGBT and U.S. military veteran.

To apply, business owners should visit schnucks.com/springboard prior to May 12. Those accepted into the accelerator program will receive an in-store product trial at select Schnucks stores, $5,000 of equity-free funding and business development classes at Schnucks’ St. Louis headquarters.

“Minority-owned entities within the Mid-States MSDC network support over 26,000 jobs throughout eastern Missouri. Our partnership with Schnucks will not only create economic opportunities, but also build a legacy of success that extends beyond business transactions,” said Dr. Demetrius Glover, president and CEO of Indianapolis-based Mid-States MSDC. “Our commitment to diversity, education and mentorship through the Accelerator programming ensures that emerging leaders have the tools they need to grow and scale their businesses, contributing to a more inclusive and prosperous future for all."

Mid-States MSDC cultivates relationships between Minority Business Enterprises (MBE) and top corporations across eastern Missouri, central Illinois and Indiana. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and one of 23 regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), Mid-States MSDC is at the forefront of $19.1 billion in economic impact through 48 years of operation. Accelerator programming provides education opportunities and mentorship, and empowers emerging leaders to grow and scale their established businesses.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 115 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Outstanding Independents for 2024.