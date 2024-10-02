EXCLUSIVE: ALDI’s VP Dishes on Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice

Scott Patton is VP of national buying at ALDI.
While somewhat ubiquitous, pumpkin isn’t the only fall flavor that ALDI is incorporating in its brands, as the traditional autumn apple is also showing up in different ways. “This year, Specially Selected Apple Berry Blossoms and Belmont Caramel Apple Whipped Cheesecake will hit the ALDI Finds aisle to provide new ways to enjoy fall classics,” Patton added.
Given the fact that shoppers are getting accustomed to seeing fall flavors earlier every year (hence the coining of the term "summerween"), the holiday season is in sight as October get underway in ALDI stores. “We’ve actually already started rolling out some winter seasonal products. Happy Farms Salted Caramel Cream Cheese and Specially Selected Caramel Belgian Mousse Desserts, for example, are currently on shelves. Caramel is typically a flavor that we see shoppers continuing to purchase as colder weather approaches and we transition from fall into winter,” Patton shared.
Getting seasonally-flavored products to shelf starts well in advance, of course, something that Patton underscored. “Our ALDI buying team works hand-in-hand with our supplier partners and the ALDI in-house trend team to understand marketplace trends worldwide so we can turn seasonal flavor concepts into products quickly. We pride ourselves on maintaining quality as we work to get these seasonal products on shelves for customers. Every product goes through a rigorous testing process before we offer it to customers. It’s not uncommon for a product to be sampled internally at least five times before it ever hits our store shelves,” he said, adding, “The ALDI in-house trend team does a lot of research to provide guidance on which seasonal flavors to focus on for the following year. To give this process its due diligence, we start preparing products up to nine months before they hit shelves. So, needless to say, our 2025 seasonal flavors work is well underway.”
Is that process as much fun as it sounds? “Working on flavors is absolutely one of the most fun parts of my job,” Patton affirmed. “It’s been rewarding to see the progress we’ve made in the space, and how ALDI can put an innovative spin on any product, from baked goods to beer. Just take our State of Brewing Pumpkin Ale, for example. Since we offer such a wide selection of seasonal products, I get to collaborate with a lot of people across the ALDI business, which is one of the parts of my job I enjoy most.”
Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI its Retailer of the Year for 2023 and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers in 2024.