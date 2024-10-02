EXCLUSIVE: ALDI’s VP Dishes on Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice

It’s fall y’all, and that means consumers are taking a closer look at seasonal flavors across the store. And even as it prepares for its holiday rollouts – and the return of its viral advent calendars – ALDI is currently touting its autumn-centric offerings.

According to Scott Patton, VP of national buying at ALDI, the retailer keeps close tabs on demand and heeds shoppers’ evolving tastes. “From 2022 to 2023, we saw sales of fall flavor ALDI Finds items grow by double digits thanks in large part to pumpkin and pumpkin spice products, which continue to be two of our top performing ALDI fall flavors – everyone still loves them,” he told Progressive Grocer in an exclusive interview. “It’s because of that shopper love that we increased our top pumpkin and pumpkin spice ALDI Finds items by as much as 50% more to keep pace with demand, and ensure we have plenty of those items on our shelves all season long.”

Shoppers can encounter such seasonal items across categories. “At ALDI, when we think ‘pumpkin,’ we think beyond flavors for bakery and beverage items. Since our stores are stocked with 90% private label products, we have more direct control over how we can bring creative seasonal innovations to life, whether we’re adding the perfect amount of ‘spice’ or taking advantage of the pumpkin shape to build seasonal excitement,” Patton explained.

He highlighted new and notable products that reflect that approach, such as Peanut Delight Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter and Priano Pumpkin Sage Ravioli. In beverages, Barissimo Nondairy Pumpkin Spice Creamer is one standout, projected to see a 25% year-over-year spike in demand from 2023 to 2024.