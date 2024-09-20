EXCLUSIVE: Are Traditions Still Shaping Holiday Plans and Meals?

More than a third of survey respondents expect that this year's gifts will be mostly financial, in the form of gift cards or money.

Traditions are part and parcel of the holidays, of course, but this year, it seems like consumers want to maintain that old-fashioned feel in their celebrations. New research affirms the significance of seasonal gatherings and the desire to connect the past to the present.

According to the "2024 Holiday Gatherings and Shopping Report" from Atlanta-based martech platform SmartCommerce, 87% of the consumers polled said that they plan to celebrate their main holiday meals at home with friends and family, and 71% intend to serve traditional items. Moreover, 82% expect to dig into the family recipe box to make tried-and-true dishes.

“Just a couple of years ago, we were getting a lot of interest in what I would call novelty – ‘I will try this new thing.’ When we dug into that, it was about wanting to try something new because you had spent a year with the same people and same four walls during COVID. Now, I’m going to call it a return to the familiar. It seems people want something they can count on and want the things they know, the people they know and the experience they had before,” said SmartCommerce CEO Jennifer Silverberg in a recent interview with Progressive Grocer.