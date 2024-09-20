How Independent Retailers Can Prosper in Today’s Market
Lean on Partners
Reliable partnerships help retailers enhance the value they provide consumers, extend product offerings, and create opportunities for new programs and promotions. The additional reach and optionality afforded by large partner teams can open up new avenues for promotions and cost savings alike.
For Cox Farms Market, joining the Independent Natural Food Retailers Association (INFRA) has helped with lower wholesale costs and the ability to market specials and deals. With promotional information in hand 60-plus days ahead of time, the retailer has been able to distribute a newsletter to raise awareness among customers for the first time.
Matt Frazier, owner of Frazier Farms Market, a natural grocer with three stores in the San Diego area, similarly touts the optionality and access that partnerships have given his business. He credits some of his business’ durability to clear communication with partners. Sharing its needs and goals with such partners as distributors and vendors has helped the company stay competitive and offer greater value to customers.
Lead With a Customer-Centric Approach
Exceptional customer experiences have the power to transform occasional shoppers into brand champions. Retailers that center the customer in everything, from service to store design and product selection, can create pleasant and frictionless experiences for customers — an essential pursuit, given that 40% of consumers surveyed by Oracle say that they would shop at a different grocery store based on one bad experience.
Jim Clapp, COO at Clark’s Market, which has locations across Colorado, Utah and Arizona, understands that cultivating loyal customers requires much more than simply offering quality products at a reasonable price.
“We continue to show value to our guests by assuring them we are providing a best-in-class team experience,” Clapp says. “When we put our [team] first and care for them, they provide an exemplary guest experience.”
Bright Futures Await Dynamic Retailers
Independent retailers contribute more than $255 billion to the economy, according to National Grocers Association (NGA) data — that number tells a story. Customers are willing to look beyond big names to shop with retailers that meet their needs. With a strategic, customer-centric approach that emphasizes their strengths and creates value, independent retailers can position themselves for dynamic growth in the modern grocery landscape.