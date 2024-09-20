How Independent Retailers Can Prosper in Today’s Market

In the past four years, U.S. food prices have risen by 26%, and with them, consumer vigilance regarding value. Pricing is not only a primary factor in what consumers are buying, but also where they’re spending their money. Recent trend tracking from dunnhumby shows that 40% of consumers shop at multiple grocery stores to find the lowest prices, increasing the pressure on retailers to create value. Fortunately, savvy independent retailers can continue to make strategic moves to win and keep consumer loyalty in the redefined grocery landscape.

Launch Targeted Promotions

You can bet on it: When consumers feel financially stretched, they turn their attention to promotions that allow them to stretch their dollars. Similarly, targeted and loyalty-based promotions consistently allow retailers to compete for new and returning customers. The team at Cox Farms Market, an independent retailer with multiple Dallas-area locations, has seen tremendous response to its loyalty program.

“As of this point, we have added 35,000 people to our loyalty program in the two to three years since we launched it. It’s been amazing,” says owner Cameron Cox. “We never accepted paper coupons [before], and digital coupons allow our customers to save, and our stores don’t have to learn a new process.”

The nature of digital loyalty programs allows retailers to learn more about their customers through data — and more easily present them with personalized offers and ads, as well as ensuring that store shelves are stocked with the goods that keep shoppers coming back again and again.

Enhance Product Offerings

Elevating product offerings isn’t about adding more for the sake of more, it’s about featuring items with compelling brand stories that resonate with consumers on a personal level. Independent retailers have the opportunity to win customers by offering unique, high-quality and on-trend products.

Recent consumer behavior shows a strong preference for fresh and convenient food options. Sixty-eight percent of consumers say that they would be willing to pay a premium for fresh food, according to Deloitte, while demand for prepared food has jumped 6% over the past year. Retailers can tap into these insights and plan in-store samples and cooking demos to engage customers with products they crave that fit into busy lifestyles and stretched budgets.