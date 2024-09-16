How Target Is Getting Ahead of the Holidays
Additionally, Target has unveiled plans for this year’s Circle Week promotional event, which will run from Oct. 6-12, as well as one-day deals that will run from Nov. 1 through the rest of the season. The retailer is also rolling out its largest-ever holiday assortment, including thousands of items for $5 and $10.
“Consumers are getting ready for one of the most exciting times of the year, which is why we’re leaning into the magic of Tarzhay like never before — with an assortment, value, and experience only Target can deliver,” said Rick Gomez, EVP and chief commercial officer. “From only-at-Target exclusives to the return of Target Circle Week and great deals every day, our plans are unmistakably Target and ready to add extra sparkle and delight to the holidays.”
Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.