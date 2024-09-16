How Target Is Getting Ahead of the Holidays

With a mere 100 days left until the winter holidays, Target Corp. is pulling back the curtain on its seasonal hiring strategy, as well as the new and exciting products and promotions it has planned.

Heading into the holiday season, Target says it begins by offering current team members the opportunity to work extra hours during the season, and also leverages its On Demand team, which includes team members who pick up shifts as they choose. The retailer is also planning to add about 100,000 seasonal team members across its stores and supply chain facilities.

Roles Target will hire for include guest advocate, front-of-store attendant, fulfillment expert, general merchandising expert, food and beverage expert and style consultants. Those team members will support guest services such as Order Pickup and Drive up, stock products and scan and bag items, in addition to other tasks, and starting pay ranges from $15 to $24 per hour.