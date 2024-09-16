 Skip to main content

How Target Is Getting Ahead of the Holidays

Retailer begins hiring push, announces new products and savings
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Target seasonal hiring
Target is planning to hire approximately 100,000 seasonal employees this year.

With a mere 100 days left until the winter holidays, Target Corp. is pulling back the curtain on its seasonal hiring strategy, as well as the new and exciting products and promotions it has planned. 

Heading into the holiday season, Target says it begins by offering current team members the opportunity to work extra hours during the season, and also leverages its On Demand team, which includes team members who pick up shifts as they choose. The retailer is also planning to add about 100,000 seasonal team members across its stores and supply chain facilities. 

Roles Target will hire for include guest advocate, front-of-store attendant, fulfillment expert, general merchandising expert, food and beverage expert and style consultants. Those team members will support guest services such as Order Pickup and Drive up, stock products and scan and bag items, in addition to other tasks, and starting pay ranges from $15 to $24 per hour.

“The holiday season is a special time at Target, made brighter by our team," said Emily Hebert, SVP, field and operations HR. "Our team members are at the center of delivering Target’s differentiated shopping experience which is why we are so committed to providing industry-leading pay, flexible scheduling options, comprehensive benefits and opportunities for career development.”

Additionally, Target has unveiled plans for this year’s Circle Week promotional event, which will run from Oct. 6-12, as well as one-day deals that will run from Nov. 1 through the rest of the season. The retailer is also rolling out its largest-ever holiday assortment, including thousands of items for $5 and $10.

“Consumers are getting ready for one of the most exciting times of the year, which is why we’re leaning into the magic of Tarzhay like never before — with an assortment, value, and experience only Target can deliver,” said Rick Gomez, EVP and chief commercial officer. “From only-at-Target exclusives to the return of Target Circle Week and great deals every day, our plans are unmistakably Target and ready to add extra sparkle and delight to the holidays.”

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.

