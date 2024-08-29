Natural Grocers to Hold Hiring Event, Community Meet & Greet in Texas
Waco-area residents can learn more about company, job opportunities in September
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Natural Grocers currently employs more than 4,000 associates. As part of the company's Five Founding Principles, it supports employees by offering the following:
- Competitive pay, including the exclusive Natural Grocers Vitamin Bucks program, which gives employees an extra $1-per-hour worked of in-store credit.
- Birthday bonus pay equal to one day’s pay, which originated from founder Margaret Isely’s tradition of celebrating the birthdays of all employees by making lunch for them.
- Company-wide store discounts and credits of up to 30% on all Natural Grocers products to help employees retain more of the dollars they earn.
- Comprehensive benefits packages for full-time employees, including medical, dental and vision insurance; flexible spending and health savings accounts; short- and long-term disability and life insurance; a 401(k) savings plan; paid time off; and free nutrition education programs.
Applicants can apply online or by texting “GROW” to 97211. The store’s address will be 601 North Valley Mills Drive Waco, Texas 76710.
As reported in the company’s Q3 financials, Natural Grocers intends to open four new stores, and relocate or remodel five locations in fiscal 2024.
Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 169 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.