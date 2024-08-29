 Skip to main content

Natural Grocers to Hold Hiring Event, Community Meet & Greet in Texas

Waco-area residents can learn more about company, job opportunities in September
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Natural Grocers Waco Texas Hiring Event Main Image
Natural Grocers, which currently employs more than 4,000 associates, aims to recruit more for its forthcoming Waco, Texas, store at a hiring event in September.

Natural Grocers’ new Waco, Texas, store won’t open until this winter, but the organic and natural grocery retailer is inviting Natural Grocers residents of Waco and the surrounding communities to attend a special Meet & Greet event on Sept. 10 and a two-day Hiring Event on Sept 11-12. Set to take place at the centrally located Courtyard Waco hotel, the events will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about the company’s history, founding principles and future employment opportunities. 

“Natural Grocers has 23 stores throughout Texas and employs approximately 500 good4uSM Crew members,” said Erin DeLacy, manager of talent acquisition and analytics at Natural Grocers. “Opening a new store in Waco is a wonderful opportunity to support the communities of Central Texas. We look forward to meeting future customers and Crew members from the heartland of Texas. Our recruiters are excited to share their passion for Natural Grocers and the unique perks and benefits we have to offer.”

Positions available include nutritional health coach, at $21 an hour; vitamin manager, at $18 an hour; grocery dairy/frozen bulk assistant, at $16 an hour; vitamin/body care assistant, at $16 an hour; head cashier, at $16 an hour; produce assistant, at $16 an hour; and cashiers, at $15 an hour.

Natural Grocers currently employs more than 4,000 associates. As part of the company's Five Founding Principles, it supports employees by offering the following:

  • Competitive pay, including the exclusive Natural Grocers Vitamin Bucks program, which gives employees an extra $1-per-hour worked of in-store credit.
  • Birthday bonus pay equal to one day’s pay, which originated from founder Margaret Isely’s tradition of celebrating the birthdays of all employees by making lunch for them.
  • Company-wide store discounts and credits of up to 30% on all Natural Grocers products to help employees retain more of the dollars they earn.
  • Comprehensive benefits packages for full-time employees, including medical, dental and vision insurance; flexible spending and health savings accounts; short- and long-term disability and life insurance; a 401(k) savings plan; paid time off; and free nutrition education programs.

Applicants can apply online or by texting “GROW” to 97211. The store’s address will be 601 North Valley Mills Drive Waco, Texas 76710. 

As reported in the company’s Q3 financials, Natural Grocers intends to open four new stores, and relocate or remodel five locations in fiscal 2024. 

Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 169 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

