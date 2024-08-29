Natural Grocers to Hold Hiring Event, Community Meet & Greet in Texas

Natural Grocers, which currently employs more than 4,000 associates, aims to recruit more for its forthcoming Waco, Texas, store at a hiring event in September.

Natural Grocers’ new Waco, Texas, store won’t open until this winter, but the organic and natural grocery retailer is inviting Natural Grocers residents of Waco and the surrounding communities to attend a special Meet & Greet event on Sept. 10 and a two-day Hiring Event on Sept 11-12. Set to take place at the centrally located Courtyard Waco hotel, the events will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about the company’s history, founding principles and future employment opportunities.

“Natural Grocers has 23 stores throughout Texas and employs approximately 500 good4uSM Crew members,” said Erin DeLacy, manager of talent acquisition and analytics at Natural Grocers. “Opening a new store in Waco is a wonderful opportunity to support the communities of Central Texas. We look forward to meeting future customers and Crew members from the heartland of Texas. Our recruiters are excited to share their passion for Natural Grocers and the unique perks and benefits we have to offer.”

Positions available include nutritional health coach, at $21 an hour; vitamin manager, at $18 an hour; grocery dairy/frozen bulk assistant, at $16 an hour; vitamin/body care assistant, at $16 an hour; head cashier, at $16 an hour; produce assistant, at $16 an hour; and cashiers, at $15 an hour.