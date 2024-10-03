Consumers Opt for Private Label Snacks to Offset National-Brand Prices

Store Brands: What trends are driving the snack food business?

Melissa Myres: In recent consumer research, we’re seeing some trends. The biggest is 66% of shoppers saying they are extremely concerned over inflation, the highest level we’ve seen since March of 2023. With that, 64% of shoppers have said they are looking for deals, sales and coupons more often, as they are very concerned with value. Consumers still have their snacking occasions, but they are switching to lower-cost brands more often to satisfy their needs. They’re willing to trade down or into other options when it comes to snacking.

Sally Lyons Wyatt: Nostalgic flavors is a trend that I think is very interesting. It started in 2023, and I wasn’t sure it would continue, but it has. We’ve seen a lot of freeze-dried snacks, along with several products that include caffeine. We’ve also continued to see an uptick in products focused on well-being. And when we look at the consumer overall, they are trying to find the right balance between indulgence and better-for-you options.

SB: Under the large umbrella of snacking, are there certain products that are seeing the most interest from consumers?

MM: Looking at the past six months, there has been noteworthy growth in meat snacks, especially in private label. We have also seen growth in trail mix and with potato chips.

SLW: Candy continues to be a popular snack, whether chocolate or non-chocolate. Also popular are potato chips, cookies and crackers, and then yogurt. There is also diversity in snacking and with what consumers see as snacks. Products such as tortilla chips, frozen novelties, dried meat, frozen appetizers and snack rolls are also popular. You’ve got products that are either shelf-stable, sweet or frozen. That’s a very diverse group.

SB: What impact is pricing having on the buying decisions of consumers?

MM: People are noticing the price increases, and snacks and candy are among the categories where the higher prices are most noticeable. As a result, 43% of consumers are willing to switch to lower-cost brands within these categories. People still have their snacking occasions, whether they are working from home or watching a sporting event. With price the No. 1 thing they’re thinking about when shopping, consumers are also looking for options that differ from what they have been buying and are also looking for products offering a better value.

[RELATED: FMI Digs Into How Grocery Shoppers Find Value]

SLW: When looking at the price piece of this, we are still, on average, roughly 30% higher than 2019 within food and beverage, and the story is much the same with snacking. But when you look at the end of 2023 into the beginning of 2024, the price increases of what we were seeing at the end of 2022 into 2023 are nowhere near the same. So we have slowed the price increase, month over month. There is also a variety of pricing when it comes to snacks, because of the variety of pack sizes offered. Some consumers will buy bigger pack sizes or multipacks to save money long-term, while others are looking for single-serve sizes. Snacking does a nice job of giving consumers a variety of prices to meet their needs.