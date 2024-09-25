EXCLUSIVE: The Nation’s Oldest Private Food Co-Op Looks Back and Ahead
PG: What are some of your notable brands and how do they tie back into your history and your forward-looking innovation?
RS: A majority of what we source today is done under members-only brands, like a Hy-Vee brand, Stater Bros. brand or a Brookshire's brand, and then there are other brands available to all members. Our Food Club brand is now over a billion-dollar brand and is carried by most of the stores that don’t have the scale to have their own brand, and that brand will have its 80th birthday next year.
Using the same shopper insights, we determined that it was time to refresh the Food Club brand and, from a customer perspective, connect to a mission. Not only do people want good food, they want brands that do good. This brand is going through a complete redesign and we have partnered with Feeding America as part of it.
DO: That’s a good segue to another piece of what we do. Topco works when our member-owners embrace each other and recognize the value of partnerships. We are all working together so they can remain fiercely independent. As we provide more value with insights, it wouldn’t happen if they didn’t make that commitment to each other.
PG: What other kinds of support do you provide to your members?
DO: We have a different aspect of our company that supports members with their infrastructure, from their HR benefits to waste management strategies to bags and wraps at the front of the store. In addition, we have provided a way for an aggregated pharmacy program for members to leverage to support their shoppers' pharmaceutical drug needs.
RS: It’s the same principle – we continue to find ways to make the independent grocers in the U.S. success, and scale is critical in that.