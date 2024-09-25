EXCLUSIVE: The Nation’s Oldest Private Food Co-Op Looks Back and Ahead

PG: The pandemic, close to five years ago now, has lingering effects, doesn't it?

DO: Out of necessity, people made different purchases and choices. It put a resurgence on own brands and the importance of members’ own brands, without compromising quality or value. Shoppers realize that they have an alternative, and given the challenges today, that they don’t have to make sacrifices to their families.

RS: This is a generalization, but if you look at the teams at independent stores, they tend to be there for a long time and they have personal relationships with customers. There is a big trust factor there. Because they are smaller, the decisions that are made are a lot closer to their stores.

PG: As you get ready for your anniversary celebration, how is longevity a part of Topco’s own business?

RS: Our longest-term employee has been here 52 years. Of the 500 associates, we have that 52-year associate, we have 12 who have been here more than 30 years and almost 10% of our group has been here for more than 20 years. People have historically spent a long time at Topco from a career perspective.

The mission of Topco and the impact it has on helping independents and communities and consumers is really impactful for our associates, too, who are working on a good cause.

PG: How far has your influence spread in the eight decades that you’ve served grocers and their customers?

DO: We are nearing 70 million consumers who shop at our members’ stores.

RS: We have 46 member-owners, and they don’t do the same thing the same way. That’s what makes them successful, and our job is to support member-owners and where they are at.

Some things have changed from an innovation perspective. There was a time when the membership was looking to Topco to source things and get them a better value. They still do that, but now they are very much looking to us for innovation and category management, too. I would say Topco has transformed, particularly in the last five or six years, to being much more of a full-service operation. For example, we have a robust category insights team that looks at consumer trends.

DO: Our members use Topco brands to supplement their brands, and we have shifted how we work in the brand space. How we bring brands to market is by using shopper data and insights. As the decisions have moved in the shopper space, it’s not just about quality and value, but more around values, and our insights team has become even more relevant, because those values are guiding far more decisions.