Grocery Outlet’s Former CEO Returning to Lead Company

The leadership at Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is in flux, with former CEO and current Chairman of the Board Eric Lindberg being named the company’s interim president and CEO, effective immediately. Lindberg is stepping into the role following R.J. Sheedy’s departure from the position, as well as his resignation from the company’s board of directors.

Grocery Outlet’s board of directors has hired a global executive search firm to help identify a permanent CEO. For his part, Lindberg previously served as CEO or co-CEO of the company from January 2006 to December 2022.

“On behalf of the board, I want to express my deep appreciation to RJ for his contributions to Grocery Outlet over the past 12 years,” said Lindberg. “RJ played a critical role in scaling and evolving our business and has set the stage for continued strong growth in the future.

Continued Lindberg: “The fundamentals of our business – the significant value and treasure hunt shopping experience we bring to customers – remain strong and the runway in front of us is substantial. I look forward to working with our employees, independent operators and supplier partners to deliver outstanding execution on our strategy and unlock Grocery Outlet’s earnings potential.”