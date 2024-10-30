Grocery Outlet’s Former CEO Returning to Lead Company
In addition to the CEO transition news, Grocery Outlet has shared preliminary financial results for its third quarter. The company expects net sales for Q3 to be $1.1 billion, which is a 10.4% year-over-year increase, with comparable store sales increasing 1.2%. Overall, Grocery Outlet expects to meet previously released Q3 earnings guidance.
Grocery Outlet said it is in the process of reassessing its full-year guidance, but expected to exceed the high end of the range of its full-year net sales guidance of $4.30 to $4.35 billion. However, the company expects to reduce its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to below the low end of the previously disclosed range of $252.0 to $260.0 million.
Final Q3 earnings results will be shared on Nov. 5.
Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 520 locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.