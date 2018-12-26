Grocery Outlet Names CEO and Vice Chair

The board of directors of extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Bargain Market has appointed Eric Lindberg to the position of CEO and MacGregor Read to the role of vice chairman. The two executives were previously the co-CEOs of the Emeryville, Calif.-based company.

Lindberg joined Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in 1996 in an operations role before rising through the ranks in the areas of retail marketing and procurement.

“I am excited to lead Grocery Outlet into the future and develop new opportunities for growth,” he said. “Grocery Outlet has a 68-year history of bringing extreme value to customers and building trusted partnerships with suppliers, and I look forward to building on our momentum and delivering value for our customers.”

A food industry veteran, Read also came to Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in 1996. He advanced through several internal positions over the next two decades with the company, including roles in procurement, retail merchandising, real estate and construction, before being named Co-CEO with Lindberg in 2006.

“Our sourcing strategy and relationships with our suppliers are key business differentiators about which I am passionate,” he noted. “I am looking forward to focusing on strengthening and building new supplier opportunities and relationships to continue to bring extreme value to our customers and support our growth.”

Additionally, Grocery Outlet revealed two executive promotions, both effective Jan. 1, 2019. Current Chief Merchandise, Marketing and Strategy Officer RJ Sheedy, who joined Grocery Outlet in 2012, will assume the role of president of the company, in which capacity he will oversee purchasing, planning, marketing, strategy, IT and supply chain. Current EVP of Legal, HR and General Counsel Pamela Burke, who came to Grocery Outlet in 2015, will assume the role of chief administrative officer, overseeing legal, risk, internal audit, safety and human resources.

A third-generation, family-led company whose stores are run by local independent owner-operators, Grocery Outlet has more than 300 locations in California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington state. The company is No. 34 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.