PFMA Names New Director of Communications and Media Relations

The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA), a statewide trade association advocating for the food and beverage retail industry, has appointed John Zimmerman its new director of communications and media relations.

A seasoned communications professional with a background in political communications, video production, and marketing, Zimmerman brings to his latest role a solid track record of effective storytelling and strategic communication across both the government and nonprofit sectors.

His previous positions include communications director for the Philadelphia Register of Wills Office, where his leadership in managing media relations, public information campaigns and social media strategies helped encourage action on housing policy. Zimmerman’s most recent role was communications manager at hunger relief organization Philabundance, where he led video content creation and social media strategies to further the organization’s mission.