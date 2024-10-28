PFMA Names New Director of Communications and Media Relations
With a strong foundation in content creation and graphic design, Zimmerman is known for crafting multimedia campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences. His passion for using his skills to address critical issues, coupled with his technical expertise, makes him an asset to PFMA’s mission of advocating for the food and beverage retail industry across Pennsylvania.
“We are thrilled to welcome John to the PFMA team,” said Alex Baloga, the association’s president and CEO. “Effective communication is essential in advancing our mission across Pennsylvania, particularly in the digital space. We are eager to leverage his skills to enhance the work with our members, sponsors and the general public.”
Zimmerman succeeds Larissa Newton, who took the job this past April, but left earlier this month to be the digital director at the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Camp Hill, Pa.-based PFMA advocates the views of more than 600 convenience stores, supermarkets, independent grocers, wholesalers and consumer product vendors. The organization’s members operate more than 3,000 stores and employ 300,000-plus Pennsylvanians.