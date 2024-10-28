 Skip to main content

PFMA Names New Director of Communications and Media Relations

John Zimmerman previously worked for Philabundance
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
PFMA John Zimmerman Main Image
John Zimmerman

The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA), a statewide trade association advocating for the food and beverage retail industry, has appointed John Zimmerman its new director of communications and media relations. 

A seasoned communications professional with a background in political communications, video production, and marketing, Zimmerman brings to his latest role a solid track record of effective storytelling and strategic communication across both the government and nonprofit sectors. 

[RELATED: PFMA Introduces Updated Website]

His previous positions include communications director for the Philadelphia Register of Wills Office, where his leadership in managing media relations, public information campaigns and social media strategies helped encourage action on housing policy. Zimmerman’s most recent role was communications manager at hunger relief organization Philabundance, where he led video content creation and social media strategies to further the organization’s mission.  

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

With a strong foundation in content creation and graphic design, Zimmerman is known for crafting multimedia campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences. His passion for using his skills to address critical issues, coupled with his technical expertise, makes him an asset to PFMA’s mission of advocating for the food and beverage retail industry across Pennsylvania.  

“We are thrilled to welcome John to the PFMA team,” said Alex Baloga, the association’s president and CEO. “Effective communication is essential in advancing our mission across Pennsylvania, particularly in the digital space. We are eager to leverage his skills to enhance the work with our members, sponsors and the general public.” 

Zimmerman succeeds Larissa Newton, who took the job this past April, but left earlier this month to be the digital director at the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. 

Camp Hill, Pa.-based PFMA advocates the views of more than 600 convenience stores, supermarkets, independent grocers, wholesalers and consumer product vendors. The organization’s members operate more than 3,000 stores and employ 300,000-plus Pennsylvanians.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds