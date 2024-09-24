PFMA Introduces Updated Website

PFMA's revamped website now offers easy news access, enhanced navigation and an intuitive interface.
The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) has rolled out a newly redesigned website, aimed at providing a fresh and modern experience for its members and the public. The refreshed website was created with user accessibility and engagement in mind, offering easy news access, enhanced navigation and an intuitive interface.
Among the key features of the redesigned website:
- Dynamic Homepage: Members can keep up to date on latest industry news, trends and updates directly from the homepage, which features a scrolling ticker of the most recent articles featuring PFMA members. The homepage also has upcoming events and the latest news from and about the organization.
- Up-to-Date Policy Issues and Action Alerts: The Issues section now links directly to PFMA’s policy tool, where visitors can see the latest Action Alerts and bills the organization is tracking, find their elected officials, and more.
- Online Membership Directory: Members can now access a full updated membership directory from the site’s members-only section. From the top navigation, visitors can select “Membership,” and then Membership Directory. They’ll then be asked to login using their member credentials. Members can also access their online profiles to update contact information, pay invoices and update their organization’s public listing.
- Modern, User-Centric Design: The redesign focuses on simplicity, speed and mobile responsiveness. The user-centric layout makes it easier than ever to find the content and resources that members need.
- Improved Accessibility: The refreshed site prioritizes accessibility, adhering to the latest web standards to ensure that users of all abilities can easily navigate the site. This includes a toolbar that enables users to adjust the site for text size, contrast, and more.