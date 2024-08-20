Tony’s Fresh Market Relaunches Loyalty Program, Website
Customers who take part in the enhanced loyalty program can enjoy a variety of benefits, such as digital coupons, points on all purchases, weekly offers, points for every $1 spent and savings on Tony’s “digital deal of the week.” Seasonal offers and promotional discounts are part of the perks as well.
Adam Salgado, chief marketing officer at HGG, said that the digital improvements reflect people’s changing shopping habits and were also done to maximize efficiencies within the retail organization. "Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and their feedback plays a vital role in how we operate each location,” he explained. “Based on resounding customer feedback and requests for an enhanced digital experience, our team worked hard to deliver a new, cohesive, personalized and reliable online shopping and savings platform that we’re thrilled to introduce today. Creating an engaging, user-friendly, and responsive experience that meets our customers’ evolving shopping preferences was our primary goal during the redesign process. We’re proud to help provide further value and ease to our Tony’s Fresh Market customers.”
This year, Tony’s Fresh market is celebrating its 45th anniversary in the Chicagoland market. HGG operates in California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.