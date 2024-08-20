Tony’s Fresh Market Relaunches Loyalty Program, Website

Tony's Fresh Market has rolled out an updated website and loyalty program to better engage shoppers digitally.

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is enhancing the omnichannel shopper experience at its Tony’s Fresh Market banner. The retailer announced a new website design and customer loyalty program at Tony’s, which operates 21 stores in the Chicago area.

The update is designed to make it easier for customers to engage with Tony’s, both online and in stores. In addition to a contemporary new look, the refreshed website is easier to navigate, with quick access to weekly ads, recipes, online shopping solutions and career opportunities, and also features a simplified method for joining the grocer’s email list for additional communications.

Meanwhile, the Tony’s Rewards loyalty program is now aligned with loyalty programs offered by Heritage Grocers’ other banners, including Cardenas Markets and El Rancho Supermercado. Points from the previous program will transfer to the new Tony’s Rewards platform, and shoppers can enroll online or download the updated Tony’s Rewards app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.