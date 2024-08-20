 Skip to main content

Tony’s Fresh Market Relaunches Loyalty Program, Website

Parent company Heritage Grocers Group says changes reflect consumers' changing shopping habits
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Tony's Fresh Market website and app
Tony's Fresh Market has rolled out an updated website and loyalty program to better engage shoppers digitally.

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is enhancing the omnichannel shopper experience at its Tony’s Fresh Market banner. The retailer announced a new website design and customer loyalty program at Tony’s, which operates 21 stores in the Chicago area.

The update is designed to make it easier for customers to engage with Tony’s, both online and in stores. In addition to a contemporary new look, the refreshed website is easier to navigate, with quick access to weekly ads, recipes, online shopping solutions and career opportunities, and also features a simplified method for joining the grocer’s email list for additional communications. 

Meanwhile, the Tony’s Rewards loyalty program is now aligned with loyalty programs offered by Heritage Grocers’ other banners, including Cardenas Markets and El Rancho Supermercado. Points from the previous program will transfer to the new Tony’s Rewards platform, and shoppers can enroll online or download the updated Tony’s Rewards app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Customers who take part in the enhanced loyalty program can enjoy a variety of benefits, such as digital coupons, points on all purchases, weekly offers, points for every $1 spent and savings on Tony’s “digital deal of the week.” Seasonal offers and promotional discounts are part of the perks as well. 

Adam Salgado, chief marketing officer at HGG, said that the digital improvements reflect people’s changing shopping habits and were also done to maximize efficiencies within the retail organization. "Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and their feedback plays a vital role in how we operate each location,” he explained. “Based on resounding customer feedback and requests for an enhanced digital experience, our team worked hard to deliver a new, cohesive, personalized and reliable online shopping and savings platform that we’re thrilled to introduce today. Creating an engaging, user-friendly, and responsive experience that meets our customers’ evolving shopping preferences was our primary goal during the redesign process. We’re proud to help provide further value and ease to our Tony’s Fresh Market customers.”

This year, Tony’s Fresh market is celebrating its 45th anniversary in the Chicagoland market. HGG operates in California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds