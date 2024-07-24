Ollie’s Launches Its 1st Credit Card for Customers

Ollie’s cardholders earn points for purchases at Ollie’s and everywhere else that Visa is accepted, and receive access to exclusive offers and events. Key features of the Ollie’s Credit Card include:

$10 statement credit for signing up for the card

Automatic enrollment into Ollie’s Army Loyalty program for non-members

One additional Ollie’s Army point for every $2 spent at Ollie’s

One Ollie’s Army point for every $2 spent everywhere else Visa is accepted

“Sunbit is committed to building products that make access to credit more equitable, transparent and customer-focused, and we partnered with Ollie’s because of their true commitment to their customers,” said Arad Levertov, CEO of Los Angeles-based Sunbit. “Ollie’s customers will benefit from access to a co-branded card that is a magnitude better than anything like it, enhancing the shopping experience and fostering brand loyalty.”

Ollie’s chose Sunbit’s credit card platform for its:

Customer-centric approach: Customers are never charged fees, and the card features industry-high approval rates.

Customers are never charged fees, and the card features industry-high approval rates. Brand Loyalty: The credit card helps increase Ollie’s brand presence in customers’ wallets, fostering long-term loyalty. Ollie’s loyalty program members earn additional points whenever they use their Ollie’s card anywhere.

The credit card helps increase Ollie’s brand presence in customers’ wallets, fostering long-term loyalty. Ollie’s loyalty program members earn additional points whenever they use their Ollie’s card anywhere. Innovative Approval Technology: Sunbit’s tech enables bank partners to approve a broader range of customers for the Ollie’s Credit Card.

Sunbit’s tech enables bank partners to approve a broader range of customers for the Ollie’s Credit Card. Rapid Implementation: Sunbit plans to bring the credit card program to market within months, with no technology integration required from Ollie’s.

Sunbit plans to bring the credit card program to market within months, with no technology integration required from Ollie’s. Comprehensive Support: Co-branded card support includes marketing, employee training programs, call center operations and incentives.

Harrisburg, Pa.-based Ollie's is America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The extreme discounter currently operates 522 stores in 31 states.