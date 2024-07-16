Big Y Finds Credit Card Skimmers in Connecticut Stores

Big Y is investigating after skimming devices were found on checkout terminals in two Connecticut stores.

Big Y Foods Inc. is once again dealing with security threats at checkout. The New England-based grocer said that on June 29, it discovered a skimming device on a single checkout terminal at both of its Naugatuck and Plainville supermarkets in Connecticut.

The company released the following statement: "We are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident, and we notified and are working with law enforcement. We have inspected all of our terminals, and continue to do so. If we learn that any particular customer’s information was compromised, we will promptly notify them and provide them with additional information so that they can take steps to protect themselves."

This isn’t the first time that Big Y has suffered a security breakdown. Earlier in the year, the regional grocer found skimming devices at its stores in Massachusetts.

As a best practice, Big Y advises customers always to review their bank and credit card statements for any signs of fraudulent activity.

If any Big Y customers have questions or concerns about this latest security matter, they can contact the company at 1-800-828-2688 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. EST.

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, with locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, which together employ 12,000 associates. The company is No. 74 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.