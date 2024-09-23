Weis Markets Purchasing 2 Sunnyway Foods Stores
“Sunnyway Foods, the Martin family and its associates are known for their service and dedication to their communities,” noted Jonathan Weis, Weis Markets’ chairman and CEO. “As a company with a strong local focus, our goal is to build upon this strong foundation. We look forward to interviewing the associates of these stores for employment with our company.”
“It’s been my family’s pleasure to serve the wonderful people of Franklin County for over 69 years,” said Dean Martin, Sunnyway’s president and CEO. “While this move is bittersweet for us, we are comforted knowing that we leave our customers in the capable hands of Weis Markets.”
Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.