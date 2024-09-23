 Skip to main content

Weis Markets Purchasing 2 Sunnyway Foods Stores

Locations both in Franklin County, Pa.
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Weis Markets Hagerstown, MD Main Image
Weis Markets expects that its purchase of Sunnyvale Foods' two Franklin County, Pa., stores will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Weis Markets has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Sunnyway Foods Inc. to purchase certain assets of Sunnyway’s supermarkets at 49 Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg, Pa., and 212 N. Antrim Way in Greencastle, Pa. Both locations are in the commonwealth’s Franklin County. 

The company expects that the transaction will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. Both stores will briefly close for conversion and then reopen under the Weis Markets banner.

The grocer plans to interview the current associates of both stores who are interested in working for  Weis Markets. As part of the transition, the stores will now open on Sundays for greater customer convenience. 

[RELATED: Weis Markets Q2 Sales Come In Flat]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“Sunnyway Foods, the Martin family and its associates are known for their service and dedication to their communities,” noted Jonathan Weis, Weis Markets’ chairman and CEO. “As a company with a strong local focus, our goal is to build upon this strong foundation. We look forward to interviewing the associates of these stores for employment with our company.”

“It’s been my family’s pleasure to serve the wonderful people of Franklin County for over 69 years,” said Dean Martin, Sunnyway’s president and CEO. “While this move is bittersweet for us, we are comforted knowing that we leave our customers in the capable hands of Weis Markets.”

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds