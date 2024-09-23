Weis Markets Purchasing 2 Sunnyway Foods Stores

Weis Markets expects that its purchase of Sunnyvale Foods' two Franklin County, Pa., stores will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Weis Markets has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Sunnyway Foods Inc. to purchase certain assets of Sunnyway’s supermarkets at 49 Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg, Pa., and 212 N. Antrim Way in Greencastle, Pa. Both locations are in the commonwealth’s Franklin County.

The company expects that the transaction will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. Both stores will briefly close for conversion and then reopen under the Weis Markets banner.

The grocer plans to interview the current associates of both stores who are interested in working for Weis Markets. As part of the transition, the stores will now open on Sundays for greater customer convenience.

