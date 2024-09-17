Naturally Boulder Rebrands as Naturally Colorado
“This expansion isn’t just about growth — it’s about impact,” added Naturally Colorado Board Chair Brandon Hernandez. “Boulder is where new companies challenge the system and bring new ideas and innovations to industry. Colorado is shining brightly with amazing, better-for-you businesses sprouting up, and we can share our communities’ wealth of knowledge, mentorship and collaborative mindset — and measure success not just by financial gain, but also by conscious business practices that positively impact the state.”
Key objectives of the Naturally Colorado expansion are as follows:
Economic Impact: to replicate the growth seen in the CPG food and beverage category, driving development and job creation statewide.
Enhanced Resources and Support: to create additional networking events, education programs, mentorship opportunities and knowledge sharing, and bolster key partnerships across natural and organic sectors for continued support to members.
Expanded Connection and Collaboration: to generate market-specific content, focusing on regions across Colorado with partners in Denver, Fort Collins, Pueblo and Grand Junction (Western Slope).
Improved Diversity and Inclusion: to expand the network to include additional BIPOC- and women-owned businesses, as well as a statewide virtual job board across levels, functions and formats.
Stronger Advocacy Efforts: to introduce efforts to develop and promote policies that positively affect, shape and improve the natural and organic industry on the state level, such as sustainable and environmental practices.
Naturally Colorado will continue to offer such signature events such as the annual Pitch Slam and Spring Fling while introducing new initiatives tailored to different regions and sectors across the state. The integration will strengthen partnerships with educational institutions like the CSU Spur and Food Innovation Center in Denver and such key retailers as Lucky’s Market, Kroger, Natural Grocers and Whole Foods to nurture emerging brands and foster innovation.
“We’re excited to bring together our two organizations,” said Colorado Food Works President Sari Kimbell. ”We began in 2016 to replicate what Naturally Boulder was already accomplishing. We’ve grown to a network of 200 entrepreneurs across the Front Range, so it makes sense that we would join forces.”