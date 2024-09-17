Naturally Boulder Rebrands as Naturally Colorado

Naturally Colorado will continue to offer signature eventswhile introducing new initiatives tailored to different regions and sectors across the Centennial State.

As it approaches its 20th anniversary in 2025, Naturally Boulder, a Rocky Mountain region natural and organic economic development organization, is expanding statewide through a merger with Denver-based natural networking group Colorado Food Works while simultaneously rebranding to Naturally Colorado.

The strategic merger with Colorado Food Works joins two organizations with shared missions of supporting and empowering the Centennial State’s natural and organic product community.

[RELATED: Exclusive - Tracking Natural Product Trends at Newtopia Now and Beyond]

“Since 2005, Naturally Boulder has been the driving force behind the natural and organic movement across Colorado and the country,” noted Kristine Carey, executive director of Naturally Colorado. ”We’ve helped favorite farmers market brands, [from] Justin’s, Bobo’s and Birch Benders, to Purely Elizabeth, Quinn Snacks and Cappello’s, become household names. With the addition of Colorado Food Works, we’ll cultivate a statewide ecosystem to inspire and support the next generation of natural and organic brands with the economic impact to match.”

Naturally Boulder helped grow the natural and organic food industry in Colorado, contributing more than $3.1 billion to the state’s economy, according to 2019 data. The national natural product industry has tripled since 2007, from $97 billion to more than $300 billion in 2023. This increase inspired Naturally Boulder to create content-rich events focused on education, networking and mentorship. The organization’s model has since been replicated across the United States through the Naturally Network.