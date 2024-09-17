 Skip to main content

Naturally Boulder Rebrands as Naturally Colorado

Merger with Colorado Food Works aims to expand statewide CPG support
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Naturally Colorado Networking Collision Main Image
Naturally Colorado will continue to offer signature eventswhile introducing new initiatives tailored to different regions and sectors across the Centennial State.

As it approaches its 20th anniversary in 2025, Naturally Boulder, a Rocky Mountain region natural and organic economic development organization, is expanding statewide through a merger with Denver-based natural networking group Colorado Food Works while simultaneously rebranding to Naturally Colorado. 

The strategic merger with Colorado Food Works joins two organizations with shared missions of supporting and empowering the Centennial State’s natural and organic product community.

[RELATED: Exclusive - Tracking Natural Product Trends at Newtopia Now and Beyond]

“Since 2005, Naturally Boulder has been the driving force behind the natural and organic movement across Colorado and the country,” noted Kristine Carey, executive director of Naturally Colorado. ”We’ve helped favorite farmers market brands, [from] Justin’s, Bobo’s and Birch Benders, to Purely Elizabeth, Quinn Snacks and Cappello’s, become household names. With the addition of Colorado Food Works, we’ll cultivate a statewide ecosystem to inspire and support the next generation of natural and organic brands with the economic impact to match.”

Naturally Boulder helped grow the natural and organic food industry in Colorado, contributing more than $3.1 billion to the state’s economy, according to 2019 data. The national natural product industry has tripled since 2007, from $97 billion to more than $300 billion in 2023. This increase inspired Naturally Boulder to create content-rich events focused on education, networking and mentorship. The organization’s model has since been replicated across the United States through the Naturally Network

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“This expansion isn’t just about growth — it’s about impact,” added Naturally Colorado Board Chair Brandon Hernandez. “Boulder is where new companies challenge the system and bring new ideas and innovations to industry. Colorado is shining brightly with amazing, better-for-you businesses sprouting up, and we can share our communities’ wealth of knowledge, mentorship and collaborative mindset — and measure success not just by financial gain, but also by conscious business practices that positively impact the state.”

Key objectives of the Naturally Colorado expansion are as follows:

  • Economic Impact: to replicate the growth seen in the CPG food and beverage category, driving development and job creation statewide.

  • Enhanced Resources and Support: to create additional networking events, education programs, mentorship opportunities and knowledge sharing, and bolster key partnerships across natural and organic sectors for continued support to members.

  • Expanded Connection and Collaboration: to generate market-specific content, focusing on regions across Colorado with partners in Denver, Fort Collins, Pueblo and Grand Junction (Western Slope).

  • Improved Diversity and Inclusion: to expand the network to include additional BIPOC- and women-owned businesses, as well as a statewide virtual job board across levels, functions and formats.

  • Stronger Advocacy Efforts: to introduce efforts to develop and promote policies that positively affect, shape and improve the natural and organic industry on the state level, such as sustainable and environmental practices.

Naturally Colorado will continue to offer such signature events such as the annual Pitch Slam and Spring Fling while introducing new initiatives tailored to different regions and sectors across the state. The integration will strengthen partnerships with educational institutions like the CSU Spur and Food Innovation Center in Denver and such key retailers as Lucky’s Market, Kroger, Natural Grocers and Whole Foods to nurture emerging brands and foster innovation.

“We’re excited to bring together our two organizations,” said Colorado Food Works President Sari Kimbell. ”We began in 2016 to replicate what Naturally Boulder was already accomplishing. We’ve grown to a network of 200 entrepreneurs across the Front Range, so it makes sense that we would join forces.”

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds