Organic Month Raises Awareness About Method of Farming

Annual worldwide celebration takes place in September
Bridget Goldschmidt
For Organic Month, the Organic Trade Association is rolling out a social media campaign to spotlight the innovative programs and practices of its members to boost organic production and increase the availability of organic items to consumers.

As it celebrates Organic Month in September, the Organic Trade Association (OTA) will share the stories of its members, highlight the benefits of choosing organic and raise awareness about organic agriculture. 

“Organic month is a fantastic opportunity to promote the benefits and importance of organic farming and products, and to celebrate our commitment and dedication to organic,” noted OTA Co-CEO Matthew Dillon. “We have a host of activities and outreach planned for our members and for any consumer who wants to support a movement that prioritizes health, environmental sustainability and ethical practices.” 

“Our campaign encourages consumers to support organic products by highlighting their benefits for personal health, eco-friendly agriculture and animal welfare,” added OTA Co-CEO Tom Chapman. “We want to inspire more people to choose organic, and in doing so, join our efforts to expand organic agriculture and organic production, and to make healthy, clean organic food accessible to all.” 

The Washington, D.C.-based trade association is rolling out a social media campaign to spotlight the innovative programs and practices of its members to boost organic production and increase the availability of organic items to consumers. The organization will also publish newsletters throughout the month featuring organic initiatives and developments, and is making available to the public its deep library of organic resources, educational guides and promotional toolkits.   

The U.S. organic market is now a nearly $70 billion market, logging a new record in dollar sales last year, according to OTA’s 2024 Organic Industry Survey. Organic sales have doubled over the past decade, with organic food now accounting for 6% of the nation’s total retail food sales. The organic seal has remained popular with consumers, reflecting a growing consumer focus on personal and family health, sustainability, and a desire for products free from antibiotics, hormones, preservatives and dyes.   

The OTA is the membership-based business association for organic agriculture and products in North America, representing more than 500 organic businesses across 50 states, as well as 9,500 farmers through its Farmers Advisory Council. Its members encompass growers, shippers, processors, certifiers, farmers’ associations, distributors, importers, exporters, consultants, retailers and others. 

