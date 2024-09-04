Organic Month Raises Awareness About Method of Farming

The Washington, D.C.-based trade association is rolling out a social media campaign to spotlight the innovative programs and practices of its members to boost organic production and increase the availability of organic items to consumers. The organization will also publish newsletters throughout the month featuring organic initiatives and developments, and is making available to the public its deep library of organic resources, educational guides and promotional toolkits.

The U.S. organic market is now a nearly $70 billion market, logging a new record in dollar sales last year, according to OTA’s 2024 Organic Industry Survey. Organic sales have doubled over the past decade, with organic food now accounting for 6% of the nation’s total retail food sales. The organic seal has remained popular with consumers, reflecting a growing consumer focus on personal and family health, sustainability, and a desire for products free from antibiotics, hormones, preservatives and dyes.

The OTA is the membership-based business association for organic agriculture and products in North America, representing more than 500 organic businesses across 50 states, as well as 9,500 farmers through its Farmers Advisory Council. Its members encompass growers, shippers, processors, certifiers, farmers’ associations, distributors, importers, exporters, consultants, retailers and others.