Bill Capsalis Becomes Naturally Boulder Executive Director

Bill Capsalis, a veteran of the natural products and healthy lifestyles industry, has been named executive director of Naturally Boulder. Board chair of the nonprofit economic development organization from 2016 to 2018 Capsalis was most recently CEO of Haystack Mountain Goat Dairy Inc.

He has advised various Colorado brands, among them Terraseed, RoseBud Ice Cream, Ultimate Meal and Brand Guide; is a co-founder of the Longmont, Colorado-based Flock Accelerator; participates in the Colorado University Leeds School of Business Natural and Organic Roundtable; serves as an industry adviser for the Denver-based Blackstone Entrepreneurs Network; and sits on the advisory board of Compass Natural, an integrated marketing, communications, public relations and business development agency in Boulder, Colorado.

In his latest role, Capsalis will oversee Naturally Boulder’s staff, in addition to its finances, communications, programming and overall organizational strategy. He will guide Naturally Boulder’s efforts to help local and regional entrepreneurs, companies and brands succeed in the natural and organic products market, as well as encourage job and business growth in Colorado.

Further, Capsalis and Naturally Boulder will continue their work with the Naturally Network, which has affiliate organizations in Austin, Texas; Chicago; New York; San Diego; and the San Francisco Bay Area, and establish new affiliates in the future.

“I am thrilled to be stepping in as the new executive director of Naturally Boulder,” said Capsalis. “I have big shoes to fill in taking over for Arron Mansika, who has done an outstanding job in these last 15 years. We can feel great about embarking on the next phase of Naturally Boulder. We will all be moving forward in support of the natural, organic and sustainable business industry together. Along with the amazing staff of Julie Zagars and Christy Augsburger, we will craft new levels of programming, support and engagement for all members and sponsors. As we emerge from a challenging year of the pandemic, our goal is to bring our community together in unique, safe and meaningful ways. I’m grateful to the Naturally Boulder board for placing their trust in me to guide this organization to the next level.”

Founded in Boulder in 2005, Naturally Boulder today has more than 1,000 members comprising manufacturers, service providers, entrepreneurs, investors, and individuals in Boulder and its surrounding region.