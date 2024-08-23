AI Gun Detection Pioneer to Help Protect Food Retailers in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) has partnered with ZeroEyes, the creator of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Safety Act Designation. The pair will educate owners and workers at supermarkets, independent grocers, convenience stores and more about the effects of gun-related violence and how to minimize loss prevention.

Retail crime continues to be a significant concern for PFMA member businesses. In Philadelphia, there has been a growing trend of violence as individuals involved in retail theft activity increasingly carry weapons and fight with staff when confronted. According to the ZeroEyes Gun Violence Research Center, 26% of gun-related incidents in Pennsylvania's retail industry are related to these illegal activities.

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry’s only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type and last known location — to local law enforcement and retail staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.