AI Gun Detection Pioneer to Help Protect Food Retailers in Pennsylvania
"Retail crime is a growing concern nationwide, affecting store operations and community well-being," said Alex Baloga, president and CEO of Camp Hill, Pa.-based PFMA. "The rise in incidents challenges the safety of both employees and customers, making security a top priority. We're pleased to welcome ZeroEyes to our association as we collaborate to address this issue and support our local businesses."
"The alarming increase in gun-related incidents in retail stores is a growing concern, particularly here in Pennsylvania," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of Conshohocken, Pa.-based ZeroEyes. "We are excited to join PFMA and support our local food merchants and raise awareness about innovative technologies that can help keep their staff and communities safe."
ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.
PFMA advocates the views of the commonwealth’s food and beverage industries.