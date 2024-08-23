 Skip to main content

AI Gun Detection Pioneer to Help Protect Food Retailers in Pennsylvania

ZeroEyes joins PFMA to bolster security across the retail industry
Marian Zboraj
Gun violence
ZeroEyes has joined the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association to help protect supermarkets, independent grocers and others against gun-related violence.

The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) has partnered with ZeroEyes, the creator of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Safety Act Designation. The pair will educate owners and workers at supermarkets, independent grocers, convenience stores and more about the effects of gun-related violence and how to minimize loss prevention.

Retail crime continues to be a significant concern for PFMA member businesses. In Philadelphia, there has been a growing trend of violence as individuals involved in retail theft activity increasingly carry weapons and fight with staff when confronted. According to the ZeroEyes Gun Violence Research Center, 26% of gun-related incidents in Pennsylvania's retail industry are related to these illegal activities. 

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry’s only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type and last known location — to local law enforcement and retail staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"Retail crime is a growing concern nationwide, affecting store operations and community well-being," said Alex Baloga, president and CEO of Camp Hill, Pa.-based PFMA. "The rise in incidents challenges the safety of both employees and customers, making security a top priority. We're pleased to welcome ZeroEyes to our association as we collaborate to address this issue and support our local businesses."

"The alarming increase in gun-related incidents in retail stores is a growing concern, particularly here in Pennsylvania," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of Conshohocken, Pa.-based ZeroEyes. "We are excited to join PFMA and support our local food merchants and raise awareness about innovative technologies that can help keep their staff and communities safe."

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

PFMA advocates the views of the commonwealth’s food and beverage industries.

