Mama’s Creations Hires Grocery Vet

“Most importantly, Chris knows how to build a national brand, and particularly in the prepared meal solutions space. He brings the passion for developing compelling propositions for our retail partners,” continued Michaels. “We know the potential strength of the Mama’s brand, and his storytelling, decision-maker-level relationships, and analytical mindset are the perfect delivery system for the next leg of profitable growth in our One Stop Shop evolution. Chris’ experience leading highly successful brands as both a retailer and supplier in the critical fresh meal replacement space makes him the ideal candidate to lead our commercial organization. With the build-out of our industry-leading senior team now complete, we are well positioned to fully realize our long-term growth potential and emerge as a dominant player in the prepared foods space.”

“I am privileged to join Mama’s Creations at such an exciting time in the company’s growth trajectory,” noted Darling. “My primary focus will be to align commercial strategy with business strategy across marketing, sales, product development and customer service. The company’s family of brands has significant opportunities to accelerate – both organically and inorganically – and is well positioned to grow market share in the expanding prepared food space as consumer preferences shift toward fresh, prepared meal options. I look forward to working closely alongside Adam and the team at Mama’s Creations as we enter our next phase of growth and, ultimately, seek to create value for our shareholders.”

Mama’s Creations is a marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in more than 8,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. According to the company, its broad product portfolio, born from Mama Mancini’s history in Italian foods, consists of a variety of high-quality, fresh, clean and easy-to-prepare foods to address the needs of both consumers and retailers.