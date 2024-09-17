Harris Teeter Introduces Ready Made Meals for Busy Customers

The HT Traders Ready Made Meals line includes individual and family-sized entrees as well as side dishes. The prepared meals and sides include:

Chicken Alfredo, spaghetti, Italian sausage, macaroni and cheese, and other pasta dishes.

Homestyle cooking like Sunday pot roast, meatloaf with redskin potatoes, and Yukon mashed potatoes.

Southwestern cuisine, including blackened chicken strips, enchiladas, and fajita chicken with yellow rice.

These meals are available across all Harris Teeter locations and can be found in the deli section. Prices range from $6.99 for smaller side dishes to $19.99 for larger family-sized entrees, with most individual meals priced at $9.99.

The latest Ready Made Meals deals and promotions can be found at harristeeter.com as well as the company’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., employs 36,000 associates at more than 250 stores and 70-plus fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.