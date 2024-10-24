Schnucks Converts to Dietz & Watson Deli Products

Schnuck Markets Inc. has unveiled a new deli partnership with Dietz & Watson to offer premium meats and artisan cheeses at its stores, starting next month. Schnucks’ delis will begin the conversion to Dietz & Watson products in early November, with a full deli conversion anticipated by early December.

“Just like Schnucks, Dietz & Watson is family-owned and -operated and is also celebrating 85 years of serving customers this year,” said Schnucks EVP of Supermarkets Ted Schnuck. “Schnucks’ mission to nourish people’s lives includes focusing on the importance of the health and safety of our customers. With Dietz & Watson’s decades-long history of quality, transparency and emphasis on the customer experience, we know that their products are a perfect fit for our customers.”

The move follows the recent food safety crisis and large national recall related to Boar's Head deli products. The Boar's Head Virginia facility was linked to Listeria monocytogenes cases that caused at least 10 deaths and dozens of hospitalizations. In July, Schnucks was named in a lawsuit arising out of the multistate Listeria outbreak.

