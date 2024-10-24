Schnucks Converts to Dietz & Watson Deli Products
As Dietz & Watson products are introduced to Schnucks' delis, the grocer will launch enhanced marketing and promotional programs, including special customer pricing and expanded sampling opportunities. The partnership between Dietz & Watson and Schnucks also extends to employees, who will be fully trained and ready to educate customers on the premium deli offerings.
“We’ve listened to feedback from our customers and believe that Dietz & Watson’s broad assortment of premium deli options will be exactly what customers are looking for as they shop with us to feed their families,” said Schnucks VP of Deli & Prepared Foods Geoff Wexler. “With this new partnership, our customers can look forward to delicious, high-quality meats, artisan cheeses, snacks and condiments.”
“As a fellow family-owned business, Dietz & Watson shares the same emphasis on quality, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Schnucks to offer their customers a selection of premium meats and artisan cheeses in the deli,” said Louis Eni, CEO of Philadelphia-based Dietz & Watson. “We are honored to service Schnucks stores and to serve the families who shop there, like only a family can. Because at Dietz & Watson, if it isn’t good enough for our family, it’s not good enough for yours.”
St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer.