 Skip to main content

Schnucks Converts to Dietz & Watson Deli Products

Regional grocer touts food company's quality, transparency
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Dietz Watson
All Schnucks stores will offer customers Dietz & Watson's deli meats and artisan cheeses, starting this November.

Schnuck Markets Inc. has unveiled a new deli partnership with Dietz & Watson to offer premium meats and artisan cheeses at its stores, starting next month. Schnucks’ delis will begin the conversion to Dietz & Watson products in early November, with a full deli conversion anticipated by early December.

“Just like Schnucks, Dietz & Watson is family-owned and -operated and is also celebrating 85 years of serving customers this year,” said Schnucks EVP of Supermarkets Ted Schnuck. “Schnucks’ mission to nourish people’s lives includes focusing on the importance of the health and safety of our customers. With Dietz & Watson’s decades-long history of quality, transparency and emphasis on the customer experience, we know that their products are a perfect fit for our customers.” 

The move follows the recent food safety crisis and large national recall related to Boar's Head deli products. The Boar's Head Virginia facility was linked to Listeria monocytogenes cases that caused at least 10 deaths and dozens of hospitalizations. In July, Schnucks was named in a lawsuit arising out of the multistate Listeria outbreak.

[RELATED: Boar’s Head Taps Food Safety Expert Frank Yiannas as Chief Food Safety Advisor]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

As Dietz & Watson products are introduced to Schnucks' delis, the grocer will launch enhanced marketing and promotional programs, including special customer pricing and expanded sampling opportunities. The partnership between Dietz & Watson and Schnucks also extends to employees, who will be fully trained and ready to educate customers on the premium deli offerings.

“We’ve listened to feedback from our customers and believe that Dietz & Watson’s broad assortment of premium deli options will be exactly what customers are looking for as they shop with us to feed their families,” said Schnucks VP of Deli & Prepared Foods Geoff Wexler. “With this new partnership, our customers can look forward to delicious, high-quality meats, artisan cheeses, snacks and condiments.”

“As a fellow family-owned business, Dietz & Watson shares the same emphasis on quality, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Schnucks to offer their customers a selection of premium meats and artisan cheeses in the deli,” said Louis Eni, CEO of Philadelphia-based Dietz & Watson. “We are honored to service Schnucks stores and to serve the families who shop there, like only a family can. Because at Dietz & Watson, if it isn’t good enough for our family, it’s not good enough for yours.”

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds