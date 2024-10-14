 Skip to main content

New Listeria Outbreak Hits Albertsons, H-E-B, Trader Joe’s and Many More

Ready-to-eat chicken ingredient was used by grocers across the U.S.
Emily Crowe
A cooked chicken product manufactured by BrucePac is linked to a recall of hundreds of products.

Several grocers have been affected by a new recall of approximately 10 million pounds of poultry products. The recall was initiated by BrucePac of Durant, Okla., and is linked to Listeria monocytogenes contamination found in a ready-to-eat chicken ingredient.

The contamination was found during routine tests by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). According to the agency, the products were produced between June 19 and Oct. 8, then shipped to other establishments and distributors nationwide. 

For its part, Albertsons Cos. has issued a recall for 12 types of ReadyMeals and store-made deli items. Those products were available for purchase at the following stores: Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb and Vons. These stores are located in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming.

Several H-E-B products are also being recalled, including its H-E-B Texas Ranch Style Chicken, Texas Ranch Chicken Casserole, H-E-B Chicken Broccoli and Rice Casserole and premade salads. Nine products from Trader Joe’s have been recalled, ranging from ready-made salads and wraps to frozen chicken chow mein.

Kroger salad kits, Home Chef meals, ready-to-eat salads from Meijer and Raley’s, ready-to-heat chicken alfredo from Save Mart, and myriad other frozen and fresh CPG products are also among those being recalled. A full list of recalled products is available from FSIS.

FSIS says there have been no confirmed reports of illness connected with the outbreak. Trader Joe’s has also received no reports of illness related to its recalled products.

