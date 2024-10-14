New Listeria Outbreak Hits Albertsons, H-E-B, Trader Joe’s and Many More
Several H-E-B products are also being recalled, including its H-E-B Texas Ranch Style Chicken, Texas Ranch Chicken Casserole, H-E-B Chicken Broccoli and Rice Casserole and premade salads. Nine products from Trader Joe’s have been recalled, ranging from ready-made salads and wraps to frozen chicken chow mein.
Kroger salad kits, Home Chef meals, ready-to-eat salads from Meijer and Raley’s, ready-to-heat chicken alfredo from Save Mart, and myriad other frozen and fresh CPG products are also among those being recalled. A full list of recalled products is available from FSIS.
FSIS says there have been no confirmed reports of illness connected with the outbreak. Trader Joe’s has also received no reports of illness related to its recalled products.
