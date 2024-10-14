New Listeria Outbreak Hits Albertsons, H-E-B, Trader Joe’s and Many More

Several grocers have been affected by a new recall of approximately 10 million pounds of poultry products. The recall was initiated by BrucePac of Durant, Okla., and is linked to Listeria monocytogenes contamination found in a ready-to-eat chicken ingredient.

The contamination was found during routine tests by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). According to the agency, the products were produced between June 19 and Oct. 8, then shipped to other establishments and distributors nationwide.

For its part, Albertsons Cos. has issued a recall for 12 types of ReadyMeals and store-made deli items. Those products were available for purchase at the following stores: Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb and Vons. These stores are located in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming.